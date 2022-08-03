 Skip to main content
featured

West Point Baptist group to return to Honduras and continue the work there

church chat

This is the church in Honduras that's been helped by a mission team from West Point Baptist Church, Jacksonville.

 Submitted photo

A recent Christian mission trip to Guadalajara, Honduras, by a Jacksonville church group brought about repairs to a Baptist church in that city and addressed what the group saw as spiritual needs of residents there.

The mission team members, most of whom represent West Point Baptist Church in Jacksonville, hope to return to Honduras in spring next year and then, if they can raise the money to do so, send another team next summer that includes young people. Eleven people were on the team that returned recently; Leatherwood Baptist Church and Bynum Baptist Church were also represented in the group. 