Walmart to offer COVID medications in certain locations

Walmart has announced the FDA-authorized COVID-19 medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are being sold in pharmacies in certain Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs locations. Those locations are now ready to receive and dispense those medications this week as supplies allow.
Available at no cost to eligible patients with a valid prescription, the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications are an oral treatment that help relieve mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms & can help reduce the risk of hospitalization.
The medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until a more plentiful supply is available. As of Friday, those locations include the Jacksonville Supercenter located at 1625 Pelham Road South and the Talladega Supercenter located at 214 Haynes St.
The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Customers and health care providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.
Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.
Walmart said in a press release it has worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states determined the treatment was needed most.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This medication offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”