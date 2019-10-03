For Connie Thompson, organizer of this Sunday’s East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville, the fight to find a cure for the disease has a personal connection.
“The hardest thing in the world is to watch someone disappear, and yet they are still there,” said Thompson, whose father-in-law lost his life after a bout with Alzheimer’s.
Sunday’s walk is one of 600 events organized nationwide by the Alzheimer’s Association, aims to raise money and awareness for the search for a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The walk begins Sunday at 2 p.m. at Paul Carpenter Village on the campus of Jacksonville State University. Registration begins at noon for the walk, which will see participants march along the Chief Ladiga Trail to the Jacksonville Community Center and back.
Walkers will “plant” pinwheel flowers in a promise garden, with different colors based on their relation to someone with the disease; purple for those that have lost someone to the disease, yellow for caregivers of someone with the disease and blue for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia themselves.
Bill Lawley, fleet superintendent for the city of Oxford, will lead walkers in his white truck adorned with purple ribbons and lighting, Thompson said.
JSU’s softball team, Kappa Sigma fraternity and Alpha Xi Delta sorority volunteered to help with organization and will walk with the crowd, Thompson said, while JSU football head coach John Grass, whose mother had the disease, has been invited to speak.
According to Thompson, the walk raised $27,000 last year and is well on its way to reaching a $35,000 goal. Through online registration, the event has already raised about $26,000, with a final push of in-person donations the day of the event yet to come.
“I’m pretty confident that we’ll hit that, and I’m excited about that,” Thompson said.
“It’s one of the leading causes of death, and yet there is no treatment and no cure,” Thompson said. “That’s what drives so many people to try to find a cure.”
To find out more, register to walk or donate money, visit act.alz.org. Interested walkers can also register in person at noon prior to the walk.