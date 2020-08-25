Voter turnout slow as rain hits Jacksonville

Tuesday was a slow day for Myra Kilgore, the inspector for the polling place at West Side Baptist Church in Jacksonville. By around 1 p.m., Kilgore said around 18 people had voted at her polling place for the city’s municipal election.
Kilgore has volunteered as a poll worker at various locations around the city during past elections, and she said the turnout was lower than what she’d seen before. She said the rain, which had come down since that morning, was likely a factor in the low turnout.
“There was a really heavy downpour earlier,” Kilgore said.
The city of Jacksonville is holding municipal elections for three open seats on the city council and three open seats on the city’s board of education. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Many of the voters who talked to a reporter outside of several Jacksonville polling places declined to name who they voted for, but said they wanted to see their city government and board of education bring progress to Jacksonville.
As he was walking out of Eagle Pointe Church, Marco McDaniel said that he looked for fairness in each candidate and assessed how they planned to move the city forward before voting.
“I think I chose the right candidates,” he said.
Sondra Austin said as she was walking out of her polling place at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville that she mainly voted to ensure the board of education was “properly seated.”
She said she voted for Jeff Gossett, Sherry Laster and Ed Canady, all incumbent board members whom she knew personally.
“They’re dedicated and try to have empathy,” she said. “They care about what they do.”
Jennifer Luck, a founding member of local group For a Better Jacksonville, said the group had “crowd-sourced” questions to ask candidates, and the ones that responded to those questions attracted more of her attention.
During the next term, Luck said, she would especially like to see the Confederate monument in Public Square be relocated,
“We don’t think it speaks for the heart of the community,” she said of herself and other group members.
Luck said she would also like to see improved communication between the city council and residents.
One local issue Austin said she would like to see resolved is having her street, Seventh Avenue Northeast, repaved. She said Mountain Street had been paved several times since she moved to the city in 2008, but never her street.
“Our street is atrocious,” she said.
McDaniel, who described himself as a “political jockey,” said he thought everyone should share his interest in politics, from a local to a national level.
“We’re all affected by it, in one way or another,” he said.
While there’s still time, Kilgore said, she encouraged residents to vote if they hadn’t already.
“An election is what keeps us moving in the direction we want to go,” Kilgore said.