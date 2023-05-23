Visiting artist program benefits JSU art students and professor

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Allison McElroy Benefield, far right, a professor of art at Jacksonville State University, hosted visiting artists during her artist residency program called Naturphilia: Love of Nature. FROM LEFT: Mike Cremow of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Lisa Schonberg of Troy, N.Y.; and Marte Kiessling of Berlin, Germany. Not shown is Stig Weston of Oslo, Norway, who communicated with the group digitally.
Mike Cremow demonstrates combining nature’s sounds from the Amazon rain forest and altering them with a synthesizer allows musicians to change and enhance the sound of recordings. At the Gadsden Museum of Art, Cremow used the sounds of monkeys and birds in his performance.
Lisa Schonberg demonstrates how they combining nature’s sounds from the Amazon rain forest and altering them with a synthesizer allows musicians to change and enhance the sound of recordings. At the Gadsden Museum of Art, Schonberg used the sounds that insects make as they work, recorded with tiny microphones. Also, she performed the rhythm of the sounds on her drum.
At a recent “First Friday” event held to promote downtown Gadsden businesses, a group of artists invited the public into the Gadsden Museum of Art to not only see their works but also hear them.
Two of the artists, Lisa Schonberg of Troy, N.Y., and Mike Cremow of Brooklyn, N.Y., are sound artists. Their skill in the category of sound art is one among several skills each has, such as in music, visual arts, and poetry. Each conducted a 25-minute show that included recordings of sounds they had gathered in a jungle and sound waves created on a synthesizer.
In addition, Schonberg, a drummer, also performed percussion sounds that she combined with the sounds of the jungle and the synthesizer.
A third visiting artist was Marte Kiessling of Berlin, Germany. Her visual art was displayed on the walls of the museum, along with paintings of Allison McElroy Benefield, professor of paint and drawing at Jacksonville State University.
A fourth artist who was not present during the visiting artists’ week was Stig Weston of Oslo, Norway, but he communicated with the others. Weston is a photographer.
In 2018, Benefield discovered the advantages of connecting with artists from other counties. She traveled to the Amazon rain forest where Brazil’s International Amazonian Research Center is part of the LABVERDE, an Art Immersion Program that connects professionals from the fields of art, science and nature.
While there, she studied how art is intertwined with environmental concerns, such as conservation and preservation, and she learned more about the artistic value of nature. She made contacts with several artists who inspired her to start an artist residency program at JSU, which she has named “Naturphilia: The Love of Nature.” Soon, she will travel to Le Leche, Italy, and spend two weeks making other connections and bringing back new ideas.
“I hope to do an artist residency each year at JSU,” Benefield said, adding that she appreciates the support the university has given her program.
As part of Naturphilia, the three visiting artists spent a week in Calhoun County hiking the forests of the area with a JSU botanist, Jimmy Triplett, and a representative from Wild Alabama, Janice Barrett
“They learned about the flora and fauna in our area, and we had a lesson on medicinal plants,” Benefield said. “We held a Zoom meeting with a fabulous earth artist named Chris Drury of Britain, and he shared his work with us.”
Schonberg is a composer, percussionist and environmental sound artist with degrees in ecology (how organisms relate to each other and their environment) and entomology.
Cremow is a conceptual sound artist who works with sounds in nature for research and creative purposes.
Kiessling is a visual artist.
Visitors to the museum felt immersed in sound, visual arts, digital arts, and words.
“After visiting at LADVERDE five years ago,” Benefield said, “my big takeaway happened without my knowledge, and the other artists said the same thing. It took each of us about two years to incorporate the things we learned the week we spent in the Amazon forest. My work changed, and I took stock of why I was making so many art pieces. I have two storage rooms full, and it made me think of my environmental footprint as an artist.”
Benefield said her work as an artist changed, too, and she began making her own oil paintings with ingredients from nature and she started drawing with certain kinds of rocks. Also, for her students at JSU, she began to incorporate the concepts of how nature and art interact into her lesson plans.
“I rewrote all of my lesson plans,” she said, “to teach my students what I had learned.”