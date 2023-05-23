 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Visiting artist program benefits JSU art students and professor

Gadsden sound art show

Allison McElroy Benefield, far right, a professor of art at Jacksonville State University, hosted visiting artists during her artist residency program called Naturphilia: Love of Nature. FROM LEFT: Mike Cremow of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Lisa Schonberg of Troy, N.Y.; and Marte Kiessling of Berlin, Germany. Not shown is Stig Weston of Oslo, Norway, who communicated with the group digitally.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

At a recent “First Friday” event held to promote downtown Gadsden businesses, a group of artists invited the public into the Gadsden Museum of Art to not only see their works but also hear them.

Two of the artists, Lisa Schonberg of Troy, N.Y., and Mike Cremow of Brooklyn, N.Y., are sound artists. Their skill in the category of sound art is one among several skills each has, such as in music, visual arts, and poetry. Each conducted a 25-minute show that included recordings of sounds they had gathered in a jungle and sound waves created on a synthesizer.

Gadsden sound art show Lisa Schonberg

Lisa Schonberg demonstrates how they combining nature’s sounds from the Amazon rain forest and altering them with a synthesizer allows musicians to change and enhance the sound of recordings. At the Gadsden Museum of Art, Schonberg used the sounds that insects make as they work, recorded with tiny microphones. Also, she performed the rhythm of the sounds on her drum.
Gadsden sound art show Mike Cremow

Mike Cremow demonstrates combining nature’s sounds from the Amazon rain forest and altering them with a synthesizer allows musicians to change and enhance the sound of recordings. At the Gadsden Museum of Art, Cremow used the sounds of monkeys and birds in his performance.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 