Veterans post seeks youthful support

Retired Com. Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Pearl compared the accomplishments and needs of the Jacksonville American Legion Post 57 to those of the Jacksonville Exchange Club. Pearl and his wife, Paula, live in Alexandria.
The new director of Jacksonville’s American Legion Post 57, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Pearl, told the Jacksonville Exchange Club members that obtaining new, younger members for the post poses the same challenge the Exchange Club faces in its own search for new members.
Both groups need input from younger people who are willing to share the values their elders have learned, he told the group Thursday.
“Like you,” Pearl told the members, “we want to help people, especially young people, value Americanism, respect the flag, understand the importance of education and know how fulfilling a life of service is,” Pearl said.
Pearl, 61, was accompanied at the meeting by his wife, Paula, who is a retired court clerk. They live in Alexandria.
The Exchange Club, now led by former Alabama representative Koven L. Brown, also honors veterans during its annual One Nation Under God event. It gives three scholarships in May of each year to graduating high school seniors who are heading to Jacksonville State University. It assists the community by taking part in city events, recognizes outstanding students and supports the community in a variety of ways.
Similarly, several of the veterans who are members of Post 57 work in their community. Many deliver meals to senior citizens through Meals on Wheels. They help other veterans obtain their benefits, give them job-and-career guidance and try to assist those who are homeless — which presents its own challenges.
“First, there is the difficulty of reaching the homeless,” Pearl said, “and often they have no military documentation and no way of proving they are veterans. There are steps to help them, but for many reasons, they don’t always trust others or want to share their documentation.”
Pearl, who has a long history of military service and numerous awards and medals, served as the Current Operations Sergeant Major for the Coalition Forces Land Component Command and as the Ground Combat Operations for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Two of his rarest badges are the Expert Infantry Badge and the Parachute Badge. In 2000, he was elected by his peers to be the president of the Sergeants Major Association at Fort Benning, and has sat on many councils and boards.
Pearl retired in 2005 and then spent a year working for the Department of Homeland Security as a training certification specialist.
Pearl’s goal as commander of Post 57 is to continue the goals of the former commander, David Hall: Reach out to young people and take part in a renovation project that has been going on for the past year or so.
Pearl hopes that both veterans and other residents of the community will continue to support and be involved with the post.
“We want to thank those in the Great Things in Jacksonville group,” Pearl said. “They have been helpful in the renovation project and in other ways.”
Local businesses and non-veterans have also helped renovate the building by donating money for the restoration of the main area they call the canteen. Also, the renovation is almost complete for an updated game room. Future plans include improving the banquet hall and the four restrooms.
Another of the post’s goals is to have the banquet hall available for community events. Other groups related to the post are The Legion, The Auxiliary Sons and The Legion Riders motorcycle club. Pearl said everyone is invited to visit Post 57.
“We open from 4:30 until 8 p.m. on weekdays except for football season when we sometimes open on Saturdays,” Pearl said. “You don’t have to be a veteran to come. We have a steak night, usually on the third Saturday of the month. You bring your own steak. We cook on the grill and provide all the sides. It’s only seven dollars, and we hope others will join us.”
The event is from 3 p.m. until 6 or 6:30 p.m.
Those wishing to become a member of the Exchange Club, no matter their age, should text 256-453-3808.
Those wishing to contact the American Legion Post 57, should call 256-435-2155 after 4:30 p.m. weekdays.