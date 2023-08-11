 Skip to main content
Veterans post seeks youthful support

New commander of Post 57 speaks at Exchange Club

The new director of Jacksonville’s American Legion Post 57, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Pearl, told the Jacksonville Exchange Club members that obtaining new, younger members for the post poses the same challenge the Exchange Club faces in its own search for new members.

Both groups need input from younger people who are willing to share the values their elders have learned, he told the group Thursday.

Com. Sgt. Maj. Robert Pearl Jacksonville Exchange Club

Retired Com. Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Pearl compared the accomplishments and needs of the Jacksonville American Legion Post 57 to those of the Jacksonville Exchange Club. Pearl and his wife, Paula, live in Alexandria.

