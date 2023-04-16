 Skip to main content
Upcoming Jax State football player amongst Dadeville shooting victims

Jacksonville State University's head football coach confirmed Sunday afternoon that an athlete who had committed to play for his team was among the four individuals who lost their lives in the Dadeville mass shooting Saturday night. 

Jax State football coach Rich Rodriguez released a statement offering condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.