Upcoming Jax State football player amongst Dadeville shooting victims

Jacksonville State University's head football coach confirmed Sunday afternoon that an athlete who had committed to play for his team was among the four individuals who lost their lives in the Dadeville mass shooting Saturday night.
Jax State football coach Rich Rodriguez released a statement offering condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night. He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time,” Rodriguez said in the statement.
Dowdell, a wide receiver for the Dadeville High football team, was one of four victims of a shooting that took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday during a 16-year-old’s birthday party.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Jeremy Burkett confirmed during a press conference that there were four fatalities at the event and 28 who were injured. Those injuries ranged from needing minor medical care to some in critical condition, Burkett said at the most recent press conference.
Lake Martin Community Hospital told Alexander City Outlook that 15 teens that came into the hospital Saturday night for gunshot wounds — nine of those needed to be transported to another hospital.
The news of the tragedy spread quickly through news sources and online Sunday morning, with the British news source BBC reporting on the incident.
Gov. Kay Ivey sent her condolences via statements to the media Sunday.
“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Ivey told CNN. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”
Authorities are being tight-lipped about the particulars of the case and not giving much away to the media. No information on the other victim’s identities, or a possible suspect, has been released.
“We’re going to continue to look at this in a methodical way, to go through this scene and look at the facts and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families,” Burkett said at the initial news conference.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.
