University to open a daycare this fall

Jacksonville State University announced this week it will open a daycare facility that will serve not only student parents and staff but also community residents.
For 60 years, the Child Development Center has held a small class of 3- to 4-year-old preschoolers at the Family and Consumer Science building, according to program director Christi Trucks. The program has lent hands-on training for students enrolled in an Early Childhood Development degree program. JSU announced Monday that it will soon expand upon that with classes for ages infant to 4 years old, opening in the fall of 2022.
“The president realized during COVID that there was just such a need for quality child care in the area, and with several preschools closing it felt like it was just a great time for us to step up and use the space that we had at Kitty Stone to open our own and expand what we have now,” Trucks said.
The university was recently awarded two of the Alabama First Class Pre-K grants that will go toward funding two 4-year-old classrooms. In addition to the two 4-year-old classes, there will be one infant, one 1-year-old, one 2-year-old and one 3-year-old classroom, Trucks said.
“JSU is excited to participate in the expansion of childcare options for our community, as well as the addition of two First Class Pre-K classrooms sponsored by the state,” said university President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “Early childhood education is essential for future success.”
The classrooms are currently under construction, but will be located in the old Kitty Stone Elementary building on College Street in Jacksonville. One pod will house the 3- and 4-year-olds, with the younger children in another, according to Trucks.
No doubt appreciated by teachers will be the addition of bathrooms located directly off the classrooms for the 2-4-year-olds, so that the children won’t have to leave the room when they need to use the restroom.
While plumbing and other construction is under way, Trucks said some countertops and cabinets that were still in good shape in the building could still be of use. Otherwise, Trucks said, no major reconstruction was needed and that the space just needs to be “painted and get it looking like a school.”
Also under way is a new playground for the infant-2 year-olds. Trucks said the university will reuse some of what it already had for the older group, but the university purchased new playground equipment for the infants through two-year-olds as they’ve never served children of that age.
Trucks said that with the pre-K classes, because it is state funded, 18 children per pre-K class will be selected through a random drawing. Parents would register their children for the drawing prior to the selection.
“The pre-K program will offer free instruction to 36 four-year-olds in the Jacksonville area. After-school care is available from 2:30-6 p.m. for $50 a week,” a recent JSU news release stated.
The daycare and the pre-K program will be available for all JSU students, staff and faculty, as well as community members. The news release said the monthly tuition will be $450 for students, $525 for faculty and staff of JSU, and $600 for those not affiliated with the school.