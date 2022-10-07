 Skip to main content
University police implement sexual assault prevention team, new department practices

From left, Jacksonville State University’s Coordinated Community Response Team members Sgt. Jeugenia Jubenville, Alison Causey, police Chief Michael Barton, Jana Pickette, and Jasmin Nunez gather in the department’s new victim response interview room on campus.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

One in three women and one in six men become victims of sexual assault at some point in their lives, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Of those cases, only about one-third of them get reported. 

For this reason Jacksonville State University has revamped its sexual assault and domestic violence preparedness and response actions in ways that are expected to reduce the overall risk factors in its campus community. 