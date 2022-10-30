 Skip to main content
United Way ‘Day of Action’ handles meal prep

Volunteers who finished packing boxes of food for a United Way project last week were hands-raising happy at completing the task of filling hundreds of bags fill of food.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

More than 500 volunteers came together Wednesday last week for a “Day of Action,” a United Way community benefit event that takes place in 37 countries and territories throughout the world.

Locally, about 250 in Anniston and 250 in Jacksonville participated. The events took place at the Anniston City Meeting Center and Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.