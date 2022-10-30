United Way ‘Day of Action’ handles meal prep

More than 500 volunteers came together Wednesday last week for a “Day of Action,” a United Way community benefit event that takes place in 37 countries and territories throughout the world.
Locally, about 250 in Anniston and 250 in Jacksonville participated. The events took place at the Anniston City Meeting Center and Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The city and the university sponsored the event.
Both groups filled 100,000 boxes with enough ingredients to make two meals for those in needful circumstances.
“I think this went great,” said United Way director Jessica Smith. “This year we did a rice and beans meal and a macaroni and cheese meal. We prepared more than 100,000 meals, and everyone had a great time.”
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said the meals will be given to food banks and charities throughout the community. He thanked United Way for organizing the event.
“The city of Anniston is proud to be one of the host sponsors for United Ways Annual Day of Action,” he said. “It brings together hundreds of volunteers and creates a true sense of optimism amongst everyone present.”