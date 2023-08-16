 Skip to main content
Union for campus workers established at JSU

Jacksonville State University is now one of three universities in the state at which some of its workers have joined a union, United Campus Workers of Alabama. 

The UCW announced Monday that the local chapter, UCWAL - Communications Workers of America Local 3965, had worked with employees to establish the union at Jax State, joining similar groups the University of Alabama and Auburn University established in the past few years. 

