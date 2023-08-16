Union for campus workers established at JSU

Jacksonville State University is now one of three universities in the state at which some of its workers have joined a union, United Campus Workers of Alabama.
The UCW announced Monday that the local chapter, UCWAL - Communications Workers of America Local 3965, had worked with employees to establish the union at Jax State, joining similar groups the University of Alabama and Auburn University established in the past few years.
A news release stated that the JSU-UCW chapter would strive to continue campus improvements already put in place by the UCW across the the South, such as getting the minimum wage of campus workers raised to $15 per hour, as well as “base pay raises for lecturers and academic advisors, and the elimination of graduate student fees.”
Lance Ingwersen, an associate professor and member of the chapter’s organizing council, explained that because this is a union of public-sector workers, certain state laws govern its existence.
It will not have collective bargaining available as a tool for setting wage rates, nor will it have a right to strike, he said, but will have to rely on “other creative tactics” to get its points across.
He said that because the union’s existence was only announced Monday, after getting the support of an unspecified initial number of employees, it has not yet sought a formal recognition from university officials.
Ingwersen also noted that although theirs is a full-fledged union, it was not formed under procedures established by the National Labor Relations Board, but rather in a less formal process under federal labor law. There was not, for example, a formal vote as is seen in private-sector unions; JSU workers will simply sign up, if they wish. Local workers invited the national union’s presence.
“We approached them,” he said.
According to the press release announcing the union, flat wages despite inflation, and increased workloads, had harmed morale amongst staff members at the institution. In the last few years, the school has had record numbers in enrollment, which has put more and more pressure on the faculty and staff.
“Many campus workers receive no benefits from the university, while other employees’ benefits have been eroded without their input. Most student workers on JSU’s campus earn $8.25/hour, and the university recently advertised a full-time housekeeper I position for $9.09/hour without benefits,” the release stated.
Ingwersen stated in the release that unionization would be the “most effective” way to achieve that fairness.
“We believe that all employees should earn a living wage, have access to basic benefits, and possess safe working conditions. That is not currently happening on our campus,” Ingwersen stated.
Several staff members spoke out in favor of unionization in the release. Jax State professor Teresa Reed stated in the release that she herself had experienced changes in the university firsthand since she first began working there in the mid-1990s.
“In the past several years, it’s become apparent that the power structure has changed. It is now much more a top-down system than it used to be, which means that input from faculty and staff — and particularly those with the least power — has been greatly curtailed,” Reed is quoted as saying. “Joining and helping grow the union is the best way to amplify many more voices on campus.”
Associate professor Mike Boynton also showed support for the school joining the union, stating that not only does it affect that staff, but the students as well.
“As both a teacher and someone very dedicated to JSU, I am excited by the many ways UCW can help not only everyone who works at the university, but the students, too, by improving their learning environment,” said Boynton, an organizing council member, and former faculty Senate president.
Employees can’t be required to join a union; however, their right to do so is protected by the U.S. Constitution.
— With additional reporting from Bill Edwards of The Anniston Star
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.