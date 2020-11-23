Two Kitty Stone students commended for cleaning bike trails

JACKSONVILLE — City officials honored two local students Monday after they cleaned some local bike trails.
The Jacksonville City Council recognized Anna and Carson Harris, two sixth-graders at Kitty Stone Elementary School, during a meeting because the brother and sister, along with their family, had cleaned local bike trails for their school’s mountain bike team to use.
Coach Ken Hickman said Anna and Carson had intended to surprise the team. Councilman Tony Taylor commended the two for their leadership.
“I hope you grow up and end up sitting here or better,” Taylor said.
The council then scheduled a public hearing for Dec. 7 concerning an amendment that would establish truck routes and limit heavy vehicles on city streets. Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said 18-wheelers would have difficulty turning on city streets, sometimes knocking over road signs.
With an ordinance in place, Wood said, the city would be able to hold companies responsible for the damages caused by their trucks.
The council also accepted a bid of nearly $150,000 from Sunbelt Fire to refurbish a 2004 fire truck owned by the city. Taylor said a new fire truck would have cost the city around $500,000, but the refurbished truck would be just as good.
The council also authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign a lease agreement with Alabama Power to install LED fixtures to provide illumination at the pond near the city’s Public Safety Complex.
The meeting ended when council members went into executive session to discuss the work performance of certain employees.
In other business, the council:
— Rezoned a property from the general business district to a two-family residential district.
— Amended a resolution amending policies and procedures for granting administrative leave to city employees, allowing the mayor to approve leave without approval in certain cases.
— Amended its pandemic or infectious disease policy to allow city employees to alternate working from home and working in their offices.
— Continued its contract with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission Area Agency on Aging to allow the city’s senior center to keep serving meals each weekday and delivering meals to homebound senior adults.
— Signed a contract with Municipal Technology Services, LLC for IT services