Turnout low for Jacksonville runoff election

JACKSONVILLE — It was a slow afternoon for poll workers at Jacksonville First Baptist Church, where residents voted in the runoff election for City Council candidates Sherry Laster and Adam Allen.
Despite a blue sky above and streets lined with campaign signs, only a handful of people walked in and out of the church’s doors on Tuesday afternoon.
Jacksonville Councilwoman Sandra Fox Sudduth, who was serving as a poll worker, said turnout was low, but steady. When she checked at around 11 a.m., Sudduth said, about 150 ballots had been cast.
Sudduth, who announced plans to retire earlier this year, said the idea of not serving on the City Council felt “bittersweet.”
Laster’s daughter, Kalyn Laster, said she’d spent the day driving her friends to their polling places to vote for her mother.
To make her friends feel more comfortable, she said, she usually went in and sat with them.
As she left the church, Martha Dobson said that voting in the runoff election went much more quickly than the city’s general election in August, as there was only one open seat.
Dobson said she wasn’t very familiar with the candidates, so she based her decision on who to vote for on what she read in the news. As she voted, she said, the rest of the room was nearly empty.
“There was just me and someone else at the same time,” she said.