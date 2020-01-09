Tuberville talks war, term limits in Jacksonville appearance

JACKSONVILLE — Young people should keep a close eye on what's happening in the Middle East, U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville told a crowd of about two dozen college Republicans Wednesday night.
"If you start a war over there and it gets going real good, there won't be no school," Tuberville said. "That's a serious business."
Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, spoke to a regular meeting of the JSU Republicans at Jacksonville State University's Brewer Hall Wednesday night, the last of eight or nine campaign stops that day, according to his staff.
Tuberville is in the running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham. But before he can face Jones, the former coach has to face a half-dozen Republicans in the March 3 primary. His opponents include former U.S. Sen Jeff Sessions and former U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne.
Jacksonville State isn't necessarily enemy territory for the former Auburn coach, but it was clear he had votes to win. Some members of the audience said they'd begun the race as supporters of John Merrill, the Alabama secretary of state who dropped out of the Senate race last year. A Heflin native, Merrill has strong ties to the area — and he has thrown his support behind Sessions.
Tuberville greeted them with an old-fashioned Republican stump speech that — except for explicit mentions of President Donald Trump — could have come from the pre-Trump era. America took God out of schools and put metal detectors in, he said. Half of all college football players, he said, come from single-parent families and some wind up being raised by coaches. It you were born in America, he said, you've already won the lottery.
"If you had two Christian parents you hit the lottery twice," he said.
Students in the audience had questions about education, about the polarization of the body politic and about the situation between the U.S. and Iran. The two countries seemed to be pulling back from the edge of pitched conflict Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq Tuesday night.
Tuberville said he was familiar with what it was like to be young in a time of war. He said he turned 18 in 1972 — in effect the last year of the draft — with a draft number in the 175 range.
He praised Trump's handling of the situation but didn't have any simple prescriptions for what should happen next.
"They've been fighting over there for 1,000 years, and we're not going to solve their problems — what to do is solve the problem of people coming after us," he said. "We've got to keep them off-balance."
In a stump speech before local Republicans in Saks earlier this week, Tuberville's party opponent Bradley Byrne also praised Trump's moves on Iran, though in remarks after the speech he said the country seems to lack goals and a strategy for the Middle East.
Tuberville on Wednesday agreed that goals were important, though he seemed vexed by some of the country's longer-term conflicts.
Asked how the U.S. should conclude its conflict in Afghanistan, he offered few details.
"They need our help," he said. "But we've been a police state for them for 20 years and I'm not a police state guy. I'm with President Trump. We need to get them in and get them out."
Known for quirky asides on the campaign trail, Tuberville told the crowd he takes CBD oil daily, and he reiterated his complaint, uttered in earlier stump speeches, about airline rules that allow companion animals weighing up to 250 pounds on an airplane.
“How crazy is that?” he said. “I'm not sitting beside a horse on an airplane.”
Tubervile said that win or lose, he intends to write a book about his campaign. He quickly amended the statement to say that he would, in fact, win.
The topic of the book: how the deck is stacked in favor of incumbents, and why Congress needs term limits.
“Incumbents are going to win 90 percent of the time,” he said.
An audience member asked him how strict term limits should be, and how long he intended to stay in the Senate if elected.
“As long as you want me to stay,” said Tuberville, 65. “There ain’t no way I can stay a long while.”