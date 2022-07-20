 Skip to main content
Trustees learn of new dining options for students

Killingworth and robot

Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth is shown with a transportation device that can take food to students.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — A food delivery system that uses robots to carry treats and meals to students on campus could be up and running in time for the fall semester, Jacksonville State University trustees learned Monday at a quarterly board meeting.

In what industry professionals call “virtual dining,” students living on campus will have the opportunity to use an app to order meals that will then be delivered to them by a small robot. The trustees were treated to a demonstration of the beeping and booping device as it rolled along the floor.