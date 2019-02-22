JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville residents came to the square to take home free trees at the city’s Arbor Day giveaway Friday, despite mostly gloomy conditions.
“It’s a wonderful turnout for the weather. It’s really awful weather for the tree givers, but the tree planters are going to have great weather to plant their trees in,” said Doug Sheffield, arboreal supervisor with Alabama Power. “If you’re a tree, this is perfect weather to be planted in.”
Sheffield said he travels throughout the state to help with this kind of giveaway. Alabama Power provides some of the trees, as do a host of other sources that vary from city to city. The company’s personnel help educate people on how to plant the right tree in the right place. Planting the right tree species in the right environment will help minimize the need for maintenance, he said.
This year’s giveaway holds a special significance for many Jacksonville residents due to the EF-3 tornado less than a year ago that decimated many of the city’s trees and damaged a number of buildings.
“The tornado knocked down every tree in our yard,” said resident Jean Reid. “We had seven oaks in our yard before the storm and we’re lucky none landed on the house.”
Reid said she came to get dogwood trees for her yard and she attended the Retree Jacksonville event in October to stock up on oaks.
“I came to get some magnolias for my yard to replace the two I lost,” said Jacksonville resident Chris Watson. “My yard didn’t get hit too bad. My two magnolias were tore up pretty bad, so we had to cut them down.”
Those trees were over 70 years old, according to Watson, who also had pine trees in his backyard that remained unscathed. He said he also attended the Retree event to help bring his yard back to its former glory.
There were 14 different tree species being given away Friday, according to Sheffield, going by such colorful names as arrowwood vibumums, chinquapins, Yancy’s gray beards and pawpaws. He said the organizers’ goal was to give out 3,200 trees, which in time might help Jacksonville’s landscapes reclaim some of their pre-tornado serenity.
“I’m really thankful for these people running these events,” Reid said. “Jacksonville used to have so many beautiful trees, so it’s a shame so many were destroyed.”