Traveling birthday card has been passed around for 44 years

The well-worn birthday card is faded and full of so many short quips to its recipients that it is almost impossible to find another spot on which to write another greeting. But that’s to be expected from a card circulated among three brothers from 1977 almost to the present day.
The card is currently in the possession of Monty Clendenin of Jacksonville. His 76th birthday was Tuesday, Jan. 4.
No matter what life brought the brothers’ way, one constant was that each would receive the same birthday card they had recycled during much of their lives.
However, life being what it is, one brother is no longer in the loop. Clendenin’s younger brother, Danny, died in November of 2019 at age 70. Still, Clendenin knew the card would be forthcoming from his older brother, Joe Bob, age 80. Clendenin watched for the card to arrive last week, and on Dec. 29 it did.
Danny’s birthday was November 4, and Joe Bob’s is March 20.
The three brothers were all born in Big Springs, Texas. Monty Clendenin has lived in Calhoun County for 30 years and is a former minister at First Presbyterian Church in Anniston.
“I think family traditions help us remember and reflect on life,” he said.
Joe Bob, a retired postal worker, started rotating the card in 1977 when he first sent it to Monty. With it came a note stating that they could save money over the years if they sent and re-sent the same card. He was right. His records show that, because of the longevity of their lives, they have collectively saved $660 if each card costs about $5, not counting stamps and fresh envelopes. Joe Bob’s records also show that the card has passed through a postal office 132 times, so far. It has traveled to the states wherever the three brothers have lived: Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
“I proposed the exchange to Danny,” said Joe Bob. “I thought over the years we would save about a thousand dollars. It has been a lot of fun.”
In addition to the card, the brothers often placed a flat memento inside, such as a stick of gum. A driver’s license once belonging to their late father, Robert Alan Clendenin, and a fake million-dollar bill stays in the card, along with a couple of photos of their father. At one point during the card’s journey the folded side of the card fell apart, so now it’s hinged together with two address labels sent from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Delonna, Monty’s wife, made the repair.
The card’s birthday greeting on the inside is no longer legible, but the outer greeting suggests that the recipient remembers the words of Ben Franklin, while Monty Clendenin remembers that the message was a little naughty, something funny that brothers would say to each other if they were face-to-face.
“Also, we’ve written short messages on the card that mention something going on in our lives,” Clendenin said, such as when one brother said his stewardess daughter was finally back at home and another message, from Clendenin, that states, “Now I’m like you. Getting my first Social Security check in September.”