Ten Oaks once headquartered a Civil War general, but now holds law offices and a lot of history.
Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard occupied the home, located on Pelham Road in Jacksonville, during an 1864 station in the city. Come Saturday, curious tour-goers and history buffs can visit the house.
The Jacksonville Public Library and several home and business owners plan a Holiday Tour of Historic Homes set for Saturday in Jacksonville. From noon until 3 p.m., Ten Oaks and five other historic houses will be open to free, self-guided tours.
“You see streets and buildings named after people, but you don’t always know who they are or what they did,” said Joseph Munster, owner of the Snow-Felgar house on Murphy Avenue.
Each home will be decorated for Christmas, while refreshments and handouts on the home’s history will be available. Plenty of parking should be available at each home, which will be marked clearly with signs, Munster said.
“They’ll learn about the history of the houses and see them decorated for Christmas,” Munster said.
Munster lives in his house with his family, but was glad to open it up for a tour. The home was built in 1832, and Munster bought it in 2017.
“It’s not a museum for the 1800s or anything,” Munster said. “It’s a house that we live in that just happens to be very old.”
Along with Ten Oaks and Munster’s House, the Meyer House on Murphy and two homes in the mill village area, on A and B streets will be opened, along with the Nisbet-Weaver House on Ladiga Street, which now houses the House on the Hill bed and breakfast.
Barbara Rowell, the library’s director, said the idea had been in the works ahead of the bicentennial anniversary of Alabama’s statehood on Dec. 14. Munster, a member of the library’s board, planned the tour.
Rowell said she hopes the tour becomes yearly, if it succeeds this year.
“It’ll give people the opportunity to walk in and admire the architecture and Christmas decorations,” Rowell said. “It should be fun for everyone.”