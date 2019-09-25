JACKSONVILLE — West Point Baptist Church on the outskirts of Jacksonville does not currently have a building to call its own, but it does have a growing congregation that will get one soon.
Eighteen months after an EF-3 tornado decimated the church on its way to sweep through Jacksonville, work recently began on a new sanctuary at the same site for a group of devoted churchgoers that has doubled in size since the storm.
Beyond the damaged homes and downed power lines and twisted trees, it’s the randomness that makes Monday night’s storm so befuddling.
Ronny Moore, the church’s pastor, said Wednesday that the new building should be completed and ready for move-in by next fall at the latest, barring any “unforeseen delays.”
“I’m hoping by the time school begins next year, we’re in there,” Moore said. “And if not, we’ll be real close to that.”
Work in the last few days has seen earth moved and formed to prepare for what will be the church’s new foundation.
Moore cited the spiritual foundation of the church — its members and their faith — in helping to keep the congregation meeting and growing despite a temporary rehoming.
“It was just devastating,” Moore said Wednesday, recalling his first thoughts after seeing the nearly demolished building. “It was very shocking, and not anything I had prepared for.”
“It was pretty stressful trying to deal with the loss, but at the same time knowing we had to go on,” said Moore. “We can’t just stand here and mope and grieve, we’re going to have to grieve while we’re moving.”
That move took them to Pleasant Valley Elementary School, where the congregation has crowded into the lunchroom for Sunday morning and evening services since March 19, 2018.
“We set up on Friday nights normally, and take down everything on Sunday nights and put their lunchroom back together,” Moore said. “We started that the Sunday following the tornado, and we’ve been doing that ever since. I couldn’t ask for anyone to be any better to us than what they’ve been.”
Moore said the growth in the church, which had already shown upward trends prior to the storm, has led to the necessity for a larger building.
“We were already debating on where we could add on to,” Moore said. “Once the tornado hit, we knew immediately that when we build back, we’ve got to build back larger than what we’ve got. That was before we saw the growth that we’re seeing now. Our old church building would not accommodate the church we have now.”
The new sanctuary will be about 5,000 square feet larger than the original building, Moore said.
“It has had its challenges, but West Point Baptist Church, not that I ever doubted it, have proven their dedication to God and their love for one another,” Moore said. “The church is closer in its fellowship and larger in its number than before the tornado.”