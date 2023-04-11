 Skip to main content
Tidying up Jacksonville is goal this Saturday

Saturday is Take Pride Day in Jacksonville, the designation intended to encourage residents to tidy up their town. From 8 a.m. to noon, people should meet at the temporary City Hall, 421 Alexandria Road SW. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up to pick up trash along the major roadways.

At 7 a.m. to noon, the Calhoun County landfill is free, and at 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., the Jacksonville-Piedmont landfill is free. The document shredder is free from 8 a.m. to noon.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 

