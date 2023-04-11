Tidying up Jacksonville is goal this Saturday

Saturday is Take Pride Day in Jacksonville, the designation intended to encourage residents to tidy up their town. From 8 a.m. to noon, people should meet at the temporary City Hall, 421 Alexandria Road SW. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up to pick up trash along the major roadways.
Jacksonville will host an event in connection with the statewide public program and encourages everyone to come out and join the fun.
At 7 a.m. to noon, the Calhoun County landfill is free, and at 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., the Jacksonville-Piedmont landfill is free. The document shredder is free from 8 a.m. to noon.