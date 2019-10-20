A 15-year-old girl became the center of a countywide debate last month after 11 young men were charged with second-degree rape for allegedly having sex with her throughout the year at various spots at or near Jacksonville State University.
Throughout the investigation of the incidents, another man was charged with second-degree sodomy in connection with a different victim.
The debate around the case centers on the question of whether intent should be a factor in prosecuting rape cases, and which party is responsible in this particular case — the men or the girl?
State law defines second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy as sexual intercourse or “deviate” sexual intercourse with a person who is between the ages of 12 and 16 and two years younger than the perpetrator.
But attorney Bill Broome told The Star in September that the men didn’t know she was underage. According to Broome, the girl told them she was a 19-year-old transfer student from the University of Wisconsin. He said she sought them out.
She even went as far as to get a fake university ID, memorize class schedules and create social media profiles to portray herself as a JSU student, Broome said.
Law enforcement and rape crisis experts say the girl was not legally able to consent, and is legally a victim. Whether the men knew her age, they said, doesn’t make statutory rape any less of a crime.
The experts also spoke about the impact a sexual encounter can have on a child who is not legally able to consent, warning against the dangers of victim blaming and against casual sex.
“The whole situation is horribly messy, confusing, against the law,” said Susan Shipman, the executive director of 2nd Chance, Inc. “None of their lives will be the same. The long-term effects on everybody involved — the community, the campus, the moms and dads, the youngsters — this will follow them.”
‘Lack of maturity’
Jen Long, the CEO of AEquitas, a nonprofit organization that advocates for victims of gender-based violence, said in an email that statutory rape laws come from the rationale that children under a certain age lack the maturity to consent to sex.
Patti Powers, attorney advisor at AEquitas, said the laws are put in place to prevent adults from using a child’s lack of maturity to coerce, control or manipulate them into having sex.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit Investigator Jay Harrington, who investigated the JSU rape allegations, said there is not much gray area in the case. Harrington said if an adult has sex with a minor younger than 16, regardless of their intent, they have committed a crime.
Harrington said he typically sees statutory rape cases involving a wide range of age differences in Calhoun County. In the JSU rape case, he said, that age difference is on the smaller end of the spectrum.
‘The comment board is just vile’
Tina Deshotels, a professor and program coordinator with JSU’s sociology department, said she’s seen some of the comments people have left under The Star’s Facebook posts on the case calling the victim a predator or worse.
She said she finds them disturbing, and called for commenters to think about how their words could be hurtful before posting.
“We worry every time an article comes out. The comments board is just vile,” Deshotels said. “It further revictimizes not just this victim, but every victim in the community.”
If a child does solicit an adult for sex, Deshotels said, it’s risky and attention-seeking sexual behavior for a teenager.
“I’ll venture to guess this 15-year-old already has many different problems besides this,” Deshotels said.
Shipman at 2nd Chance said those comments are over-the-top, especially because they’re directed at a minor.
‘A lifelong path to healing’
Shipman said incidents like the JSU case can have a lasting effect on the victim.
“A violation at that age is going to taint the way I’m looking at men, who in this case are really boys,” Shipman said. “But, according to the state of Alabama, they’re man enough to be in trouble.”
Erinn Robinson, marketing manager of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, said child victims of sexual abuse can experience depression, PTSD, eating disorders, self-harm and flashbacks. The victim in the JSU case, Robinson said, is not exempt from that risk.
“There are as many responses to trauma as there are humans in the world,” she said.
For survivors of sexual abuse, Robinson said, RAINN encourages them to care for themselves after a traumatic event by making sure they’re eating, sleeping, exercising and maintaining the routine.
Robinson also urged any survivors to stay engaged with the hobbies they had before the assault and to surround themselves with supportive people.
According to Robinson, a survivor will definitely need help working through what happened.
“Experiencing this type of violence is a lifelong path to healing,” she said.
‘Stay on the porch’
Deshotels said she understands that casual sex is a part of the culture, which is why she preferred using the term “anonymous sex,” or sex where the two parties don’t know each other. According to Deshotels, acts of anonymous sex can be risky.
“It’s important to know, to some degree, who we’re sleeping with,” she said.
Shipman is of the opinion that casual sex, or sex outside of marriage or a committed relationship, is a bad idea.
In the 1980s, Shipman said, young people viewed casual sex in a negative light due to the outbreak of the AIDS virus, but it’s become gradually more socially acceptable since then.
Shipman said casual sex comes with the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancy and emotional problems. Additionally, she said, it can be hard for someone to discern their sexual partner’s age if they don’t know that person.
According to Shipman, the JSU rape case is one of the worst scenarios that could possibly come from casual sex.
“When in doubt, stay on the porch,” she said.
Unintended consequences
Harrington said second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are both Class B felonies, a step below murder, a Class A felony.
According to state law, a person can be sentenced to up to two decades in prison and owe up to a $30,000 fine if he or she is convicted of a Class B felony.
Additionally, in the state of Alabama, anyone convicted of a sex crime is required to register as a sex offender, meaning their names are added to a public registry.
Registered sex offenders may need to regularly check in with local law enforcement and may be barred from living within 2,000 feet of certain places, like schools or childcare facilities.
Because of this, along with the public scrutiny that accompanies news coverage of the case, Shipman said, the situation could be traumatic for the accused.
“This is a pretty traumatic event that they’re all exposed to here,” she said. “Not everybody’s wearing a T-shirt that says, ‘Support the JSU 12.’ A lot of people are really not happy about this whole situation.”
Starting a conversation
Shipman said she believed nothing good could come from the situation at JSU — except maybe, she said, if it becomes a “giant teaching moment.”
At age 14, Shipman said, a child can make their own medical decisions. At 16, they can legally get married and have sex. However, she said, young adults can’t join the military, smoke or drink.
The rights the state grants teenagers and young adults don’t always make sense in this day and age, she said, which can make things confusing.
Shipman said she doesn’t feel that teenagers and young adults in Alabama are as educated on the state’s laws concerning sex crimes as they should be.
“We try to be really loud about talking about consent, but I guess that’s not something that’s taught in the 12th grade before you go to college,” she said. “We’re not teaching this in school, I’m pretty sure.”
While the there is gradually more awareness brought to the meaning of consent, Robinson said, there needs to be more education on the topic.
“Educating the public on those things would go a long way,” she said.
Mia Kortright can be reached at akortrig@gmail.com.