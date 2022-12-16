The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama has new trustees and chairperson

Three trustees have been added to the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Pat Borstorff of Jacksonville, the Hon. Wes Mobley, of Cedar Bluff and Jacquline Tessen of Jacksonville. Also, Blair Goodgame will serve as the chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, replacing the former chair, Anthony Cook.
The president and CEO of the foundation, Jennifer Maddox, said their addition will strengthen the organization, which strives to make positive changes throughout the nine counties it serves by accepting and building on donors’ contributions.
“Dr. Pat Borstorff, Judge Wes Mobley, and Dr. Jacqueline Tessen are powerhouses in their own right,” Maddox said. “Dr. Borstorff’s deep administrative and management knowledge will provide expertise to the Board of Trustees with governance decisions. Judge Mobley joins the other attorneys on the board to ensure the Foundation’s legal decisions are first-rate. Dr. Tessen will lead the board in medical related issues that affect the Foundation, our largest fund, the Stringfellow Health Fund, and the hospital we own, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. We are pleased they have chosen to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.”
Maddox was also pleased that Goodgame will chair the board.
“She has already served the foundation as vice-chair, treasurer, secretary, and chair of numerous committees including Finance & Accounting, Governance, Nominating, Grants, Scholarships, and Audit. Ms. Goodgame has provided leadership to the Board and is a passionate advocate of the Foundation and philanthropy.”
Borstorff is retired, having achieved the distinction of Distinguished Professor at Jacksonville State University where she served as a professor of Human Resource Management for many years. After retirement, she served as the executive director for the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center for more than three years, on the JSU Foundation Board for six years and as a trainer in executive leadership programs through the College of Business.
She is the 2021 recipient of the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Jacksonville Exchange Club and the recipient of the 2018 Scholarship Reviewer Volunteer of the Year for the Community Foundation. She serves as president of Interfaith Ministries’ executive and advisory boards. Borstorff takes an active role in the volunteer program, Great Things in Jacksonville.
Since 2017, she has been the chairperson of the City of Jacksonville Civil Service Board. In 2023, she, initially, will be on the Scholarships and Grants Committee for the Foundation.
Borstorff is married to Al Borstorff and has two daughters, Kimber Norman of Fort Worth, Tex., and Julie Rodiek of Opelika, and five grandchildren.
The Hon. Wes Mobley is the District Judge of Cherokee County. He served as assistant to the Director of Governmental Affairs for the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations for two years and then worked at the Mobley Law Offices until 2010. From 2010 to 2015, he served as the assistant district attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for Cherokee and DeKalb Counties He was elected to his current judgeship in 2014.
He and his wife, Ashley, have a son, Thaxton.
Jacquiline “Jacquie” Tesson recently retired from her position as a physician in the field of obstetrics and gynecology. She has lived and worked in Saipan and New Zealand. She received her bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc., and her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. She completed her residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
She is married to Steve Curtis.
Current trustee Alexandra “Blair” Goodgame is the new chair of the Community Foundation. She will preside at board meetings and work closely with Maddox. She represents St. Clair County and is the tourism coordinator on the county’s Economic Development Council. She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and joined the trustees in November 2017.
The Community Foundation uses donor gifts to grow funds that benefit the community in perpetuity. Each year, it awards more than one million dollars in grants and scholarships throughout the nine counties it serves, which are Calhoun, Cleburne, Clay, St. Clair, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega.
