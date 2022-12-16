 Skip to main content
The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama has new trustees and chairperson

Three trustees have been added to the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Pat Borstorff of Jacksonville, the Hon. Wes Mobley, of Cedar Bluff and Jacquline Tessen of Jacksonville. Also, Blair Goodgame will serve as the chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, replacing the former chair, Anthony Cook.

The president and CEO of the foundation, Jennifer Maddox, said their addition will strengthen the organization, which strives to make positive changes throughout the nine counties it serves by accepting and building on donors’ contributions.

