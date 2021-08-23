Tentative date for opening 15,000-square-foot Jacksonville City Hall will be early in 2024

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville could have a new City Hall in less than two-and-a-half years.
That’s the word the City Council got Monday night from Bill Whittaker of Bill Whittaker Architecture as members talked about key dates in the road to new municipal headquarters.
At their regular meeting, council members learned bids will be taken for a new building is March of 2022. After the meeting, Whittaker said the old building, which faces Church Avenue, would be torn down and a two-story, 15,000-square-foot facility would be built on the same property. The water department will remain in the City Hall. No details were discussed about where municipal offices would be located during the building process.
“The tentative timeline for the new facility is January 2024 to be completed,” Whittaker said.
Other news involved the repaving of Church Avenue, a project which, as of Monday, had been completed from 11th Street NE to Mountain Street, paid for with grant money from the Metropolitan Planning Organization. Mayor Johnny Smith expressed disappointment that the paving had not been completed prior to the opening of classes at Jacksonville State University, but the paving appears to be moving along quickly now.
Two other items of note are that the city is gaining a new employee for a new position and losing a longtime employee in another position.
Anniston Star reporter Ben Nunnally, who has covered city news for the past few months, was hired to become Jacksonville’s first Public Information Officer. Nunnally will also serve the Jacksonville Board of Education in a similar capacity, but that body has not met to affirm his appointment; that meeting is to be held Thursday.
Pending approval by the school board, Nunnally is expected to assume PIO duties on Sept. 8.
In departure news, a 25-year employee of the Jacksonville Public Library, director Barbara Rowell, is set to retire on Sept. 1, the council heard.
The council welcomed Nunnally and told Rowell how much they appreciated her service to the residents of Jacksonville.
In other business the city did the following:
— Approved a resolution to award a bid report for meals for the Jacksonville City Jail to Sodexo and authorized the mayor to sign the required documents.
— Authorized the mayor to sign the Owner and Architect Agreement with Whittaker for work on designing the new City Hall.
— Tabled an action to authorize the mayor to sign the UniFirst Renewal Agreement for Uniforms and Supplies.
— Approved a revised operations plan for the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex for the Community Safe Room, which allows only service pets inside during inclement weather and a few other changes.
— Accepted the resignation of Jonathan Wilbanks, a corrections officer, and Brody Grider, a firefighter and paramedic.