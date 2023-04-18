Teenager enjoys dinner and the JHS prom

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
During the weeks leading up to Jacksonville High School’s prom, Ramsee Heindl’s mother, Kristy Lipham, posted on Facebook asking if anyone would invite him.
“He had never been on a date or had ever eaten out with anyone but family members,” Lipham said Sunday about her 17-year-old son, Ramsee, who has Down Syndrome.
Who could blame her for asking? Every mother wants their child to have one big night on the town.
The request caught the attention of Lizah Sawyer, who responded.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for people with Down Syndrome,” Lizah said Sunday as she visited with Ramsee and Kristy. “My mom and dad had a child born before me who passed away at 10 months old.”
Lizah had heard all the stories about her deceased brother, Jonah. Her parents, Sheena and Roger Sawyer, and her two older siblings had shared stories and photos of Jonah, who would have been 18 years old this year. The family’s memories of him has made Lizah, and her younger sibling, Miles, extra aware of children with special needs, according to Sheena.
“Ramsee needed a group to go to the prom with,” Lizah said about her friend, “and, well, he is Ramsee.”
At JHS, Ramsee is known for his friendliness, and the two of them learned Saturday night that the trait sometimes pays off. Before Saturday’s prom, Ramsee, Lizah and their friends entered Gadsden’s NOLA on Second restaurant, and true to form, Ramsee entered with a big smile.
“He went around and shook hands with everyone in the restaurant,” Lizah said.
After the pre-prom meal, when the couple asked for the check, they learned someone had paid for their meal, likely someone who had been touched by Ramsee’s enthusiasm.
Lizah, Ramsee and another couple, Abby Nolan and Gavin Langley, enjoyed the prom.
When asked how he felt about the experience, Ramsee said three words, “I was happy.”
At the prom, the two talked with friends, ate donuts and danced. Lizah said Ramsee stayed true to form.