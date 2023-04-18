 Skip to main content
A night on the town for Ramsee

Teenager enjoys dinner and the JHS prom

Ramsee Heindl and Lizah Sawyer prom

On Saturday, Ramsee Heindl and his date, Lizah Sawyer, share a rite of passage for high school students, going to their high school prom.

 Courtesy photo

During the weeks leading up to Jacksonville High School’s prom, Ramsee Heindl’s mother, Kristy Lipham, posted on Facebook asking if anyone would invite him.

“He had never been on a date or had ever eaten out with anyone but family members,” Lipham said Sunday about her 17-year-old son, Ramsee, who has Down Syndrome.

Ramsee and da boyz

Ramsee Heindl and his friends looked sharp in their prom attire. FROM LEFT: Ramsee, Chase Nichols, Gavin Langley and Will Greenwood.
Ramsee chilvalry

Ramsee Heindl’s antics are well known at Jacksonville High School where he and his prom date, Lizah Sawyer, are both juniors. Here, his chivalry entertained her.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 