JACKSONVILLE — Eleven months after a tornado swept across the city of Jacksonville, George Cline still isn't back in his house.
When he does return, he expects $10,000 to $15,000 in expenses not covered by insurance. These include the cost of trees that Cline, a biology professor, is certain should come down and the removal of “root balls” — the tilted tree stumps left when toppled trees are cut down.
Cline might be able to claim those costs as a tax write-off, but so far, he's been too busy to file.
“At this point, I don't have a clue what I'm going to do,” he said.
More than 500 buildings with Jacksonville’s city limits alone saw some sort of damage from last year's EF-3 tornado. Federal law allows disaster victims, in some cases, to write storm damage off on their income taxes — but with two months until the filing deadline, few seem to be taking advantage of the provision.
"We've had a couple who are using it, and a few who've asked about it," said Frank Reid, a tax preparer in Saks.
Disaster victims can deduct storm-related damage not covered by insurance, according to a press release the Internal Revenue Service put out just a month after the Jacksonville storm. There's a form for that: IRS Form 4684. But there may not be that many people who use it, local tax preparers say.
“For anybody that had insurance, it's almost not an issue,” said Bill Blount, a Jacksonville tax preparer.
Blount said that while the long-standing disaster tax deduction sounds generous, there are important caveats. Filers can claim only damage that exceeds 10 percent of their family income, he said. And they can claim only the value of an item that was destroyed, not the cost to buy a replacement.
“If you've got someone that's making $100,000 as a family, they're going to have to have $10,000 in uninsured damage,” he said.
There's also the 2017 tax law, which raised the standard deduction. With married couples now able to write off $24,000 right from the start, Blount said, people are less likely to file the itemized returns they need to file to claim storm damage.
Few people in town had more uninsured damage than Jerry Yates. Unemployed at the time of the storm, he'd let the insurance lapse on his Ninth Street house. For weeks after the tornado, he remained in the house with only blue tarp covering much of the roof.
Today he's under a metal roof, courtesy of volunteers and Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. He said he's not planning to declare any storm-related losses.
“Everything's donated,” he said. “I don't have a lot of expenses.”
Cline, the Jacksonville professor, had insurance. But disputes with his insurance company, he said, delayed the start of repairs. His house has a new roof, but Cline said he's still in a rental place, paid for by insurance, while repairs go on. Taxes are just one of many things in his post-storm to-do list, but Cline said he's not complaining.
"Hey, we walked away from it," he said.