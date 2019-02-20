Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.