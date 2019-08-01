Sydney Sorrells is a proud graduate of Jacksonville State University.
“JSU to me is home,” Sorrells said. “I plan on being one of those alums that come back in and RV and stay from Friday until Monday.”
Sorrells, a Rockmart, Ga., native who graduated this week from the school and has a JSU-branded bank card, may soon get the opportunity to christen that future recreational vehicle with a license plate emblazoned with the school’s logo.
After receiving approval Thursday afternoon, JSU’s alumni office can now offer specialty Jacksonville State license plates to Georgia residents.
“We’re now in a position to provide applications for Georgia residents to get a JSU car tag,” said Kaci Ogle, director of Alumni Relations at JSU.
After an application process that involved seeking legislative approval and submitting design samples, the office can now begin collecting applications from interested Georgia motorists. At least 1,000 applicants must commit to purchase a tag at a $25 manufacturing fee for production to begin.
“It’s been a goal for a long time for a lot of alumni in Georgia, it’s just taken a long time,” said Scott Moody, president of the Greater Rome (Ga.) chapter of JSU alumni.
“We’re very excited over here,” Moody said. “We see many different tags from different universities from out of state, and we want one too. I personally plan on getting two.”
Georgia has long been a prolific producer of JSU students. In the fall of 2018, 991 Georgia residents were enrolled at JSU, according figures published in the university’s Fact Book. JSU allows students from 10 counties in northwest Georgia to attend class on the in-state tuition rate at $324 per credit hour rather than the $648 required for other out-of-state students.
“If it goes through, it’ll be great,” said Chris Stokes, president of Atlanta’s alumni chapter. “We have a lot of alumni, not only in Atlanta, but all of Georgia.”
According to Ogle, there are at least 5,000 Jacksonville State alumni living in Georgia.
“You look around and see tags from other universities around the Southeast, and you want to have your own,” Stokes said. “We’re very proud of our university.”
Georgia currently offers specialty plates for the University of Alabama, Auburn University and Alabama A&M University.
After securing the 1,000 commitments from Georgia residents, 500 tags will need to remain in circulation for the specialty tag to continue being distributed. In addition to the $25 fee for manufacturing, a yearly $35 fee is required for residents to receive a specialty plate, according to the website of the Georgia Department of Revenue.
Moody said more and more people are asking about JSU tags, especially after information appeared in JSU’s alumni magazine last week.
“Conversations are starting to ramp up, and people are starting to wonder when, where and how,” Moody said.
Ogle said an online application for tags would go up, but for now, interested Georgia residents can contact the alumni office for more information.
“We just need to publicize it and let our Georgia alumni know,” Ogle said.