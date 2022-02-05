Survey shows Confederate monument removals continuing at slow pace

The Southern Poverty Law Center has released its third survey of the number of monuments and memorials honoring those who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Kimberly Probolous of the SPLC said the report, released Feb. 1, tells that between 120 and 160 remain in Alabama.
The Montgomery-based nonprofit advocacy group developed five conclusions about Confederate namings:
— There are more roadways than monuments;
— Confederate memorials aren’t limited to the southern region of the United States;
— The popularity of different kinds of Confederate memorials changes over time;
— Recent efforts to remove Confederate memorials offer insights that can assist social justice advocates working to create more fair, just and free public spaces;
— And while most Confederate memorials in the United States today don't commemorate a specific individual, the top three people commemorated are Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson.
According to its recent “Whose Heritage?” survey, Calhoun County currently only has two spots that remain as part of its listing.
The Calhoun County Confederate Memorial built in 2003 at Eli Henderson Park at Janney Furnace is considered to be "the world's largest black granite Confederate memorial” and bears the names of 908 men from Calhoun County “who died while in service of the Confederate States of America.”
Jacksonville Town Square is the site of the second existing Confederate monument in the county. The monument was erected in 1909 and bears a quote from Jefferson Davis who served as president of the Confederate States of America from 1861 until 1865.
Davis is quoted as saying, “Let none of the survivors of these men offer in their behalf the penitential plea, ‘They believed they were right.’ Be it ours to transmit to posterity our unequivocal confidence in the righteousness of the cause for which these men died.”
Attention on remembrances of those who fought on the side wanting to preserve slavery grew intense as the “Black Lives Matter” movement emerged in recent years.
The SPLC began keeping a database on Confederate monuments following the murders of nine Black people by a white gunman during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
Numbers differ on the exact count of monuments, schools and streets memorializing the Confederacy in Alabama — anywhere from 120 to 160 depending on the organization and how the specific spaces where categorized — but, the SPLC reported Alabama removed 12 Confederate sites in 2020 and was the state with the third highest count of monument removals in that year.
The city of Anniston was the site of one of those removals that year as it took down a monument on Quintard Avenue bearing the name of Maj. John Pelham, a Confederate officer with a Jacksonville connection, and moved it to Eli Henderson Park at Janney Furnace.
Similar surveys rank Georgia in sixth place in the number of Confederate monuments, just ahead of seventh place Alabama.
Virginia, which served as the capital of the Confederacy after it was moved from Montgomery in May 1861, ranks as having the most monuments.
Monuments were debated in Montgomery when legislators passed a bill in 2017 that would prohibit changes to monuments, buildings and other items considered historic on public land.
While the bill did not specify Confederate monuments, many in the African-American movement took exception to that thought.
“It’s a piece of legislation that protects all of Alabama history,” said bill sponsor state Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, when the bill was passed. “It doesn’t only touch the Confederates. It touches every facet of our state history.”
State Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, disagreed saying the law “is clearly about Confederate memorials.”
In signing the bill, Gov. Kay Ivey said preserving the monuments is “for all generations to learn not only from our heroes and our greatest achievements, but to also ensure that we learn from our mistakes and our darkest hours.”
“The SPLC’s ‘Whose Heritage?’ Report remains focused on ongoing efforts to remove memorials honoring the Confederacy as well as pending legislation that can help remove Confederate memorials from America's public spaces,” explained Kimberly Allen, SPLC director of media strategy and engagement.
“Our updated research map and data show continued promise for the removal of confederate symbols from public space,” said SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks. “We're pleased to say that in 2021 across the country, 73 Confederate memorials were removed, relocated and renamed from public spaces. This is the most symbols affected without tragedy occurring since the SPLC started tracking in 2018.”
Brooks said in establishing the database, the SPLC “wanted to do something to push back on the narrative that anything Confederacy related is an innocent symbol of heritage.”
“The truth is, those who support the confederacy continue to prove time and time again that this is not the case,” she said noting even before the Charleston church shooting which inspired the database’s creation, “Americans have worked to remove the symbol of white supremacy from public space.”
Brooks added with more than 2000 Confederate memorials of which the SPLC is aware of still publicly present across the nation, “There is still a lot of work to be done.”