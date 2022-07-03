Sunday crash claims life of Jacksonville resident

A single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Jacksonville woman.
Monica S. Nabers, 24, was fatally injured approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday when the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup she was driving is reported to have left the roadway, overturn and struck a tree.
Nabers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Roy Webb Road, in front of Germania Springs Park just north of Jacksonville.
Corporal Reginal N. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said no further details are available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues its investigation.