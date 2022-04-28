State House District 40 candidates share similar views

JACKSONVILLE — A basic consensus of views on issues was displayed by candidates running for Alabama House District 40 during a public forum at the Community Center Tuesday evening.
About 65 people came to support their candidates, or to learn about their options as to who they will choose when voting on May 24 in the primary election. Eight candidates attended.
Seven of the candidates were Republicans: Gayla Blanton, an elementary school teacher; Bill Lester, a youth pastor and professor; Jakob Williamson, a college student; Chad Robertson, a Cleburne County businessman and director of the chamber of commerce there; Katie Exum, a recent law-school graduate, former teacher and businesswoman; Julie Borelli, the finance director for the city of Anniston, a lawyer and veteran; and Bill McAdams, a general contractor of commercial buildings, volunteer fire chief in White Plains and businessman.
For the first 15 minutes of the forum, only seven candidates were present. Republican candidate Williamson, a student at the University of Alabama, was late due to the long distance he had to travel after his classes. He arrived in time for the third question of the evening.
The lone Democratic candidate was Pam Howard, owner of a security firm for commercial and individual clients. She will be on the May 24 ballot.
Seven candidates are from Calhoun County and one, Robertson, is from Cleburne County.
Sponsors of the forum included the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, The Anniston Star, The Calhoun County Republican Party and The Calhoun County Democratic Party and the Cheaha Republican Women’s Club.
The moderator of the event was Jon Holder, general manager of WGRW Grace Radio 97.7. He and a timekeeper faced the candidates. Holder’s first question related to how the candidates felt about improving the economy of the county’s northern area, which is hampered, he said, because of the lack of infrastructure.
“How would you, if elected, improve the economic development of northern Calhoun County through legislative work?”
Lester said intergovernmental relationships were vital.
“If we do not have an educational system in place to be able to deal with the business environment that comes in, we will have a difficult time [with the improvements],” he said.
McAdams said the improvements in roads and needed infrastructure would take place over a long time to construct, maybe 12-15 years.
“Currently,” McAdams said, “we cannot say we are ready. Before a company brings a $10 million business in, we need to ask if we have the workforce. We need to get the horse and cart in line and then we can go after the big facilities.”
Borelli said development in northern Calhoun County will be the next step since the completion of the Iron Mountain road project.
“Roads, bridges and water and sewer lines must be run,” she said. It is important to develop that. … We develop the area by establishing [relationships] and keeping in contact with others.”
“Alabamians buy lottery tickets, enriching our neighbors. But, alas, gambling is gambling. … What is your position on this issue and what are the reasons for your decisions?”
“It is a poor tax,” Robertson said, “and as far as morality, I believe we are grown up and need to make our own decisions. … We have enough money and projects to solve our problems, but if people want to vote for it, ok.”
“We need a clean education lottery bill on the ballot,” Howard said, “but it is discouraging to tie an education lottery bill with casinos. … We need a bill so we could start from pre-K up. This would help students in reading and math and alleviate the cost of daycare for parents.”
“I oppose,” Exum said. “I don’t want Alabama to become the Las Vegas of the Southeast. I attended a governor’s conference and spoke to a person from human-health services. … We have programs, such as the SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program], career funds and the Alabama Stabilization program that helps workforce development. We need to educate our district about these programs.”
Regarding recreational marijuana: “As a potential state legislator that could influence the process of legalization, what is your legislative stance and the reasoning for the stance?”
“I am opposed to the legalization of marijuana,” Blanton said. “It is called a gateway drug. I talked with Sheriff Wade, and he said when people are stopped while traveling, there is no way to know if they are on medical or recreational marijuana. Using marijuana has effects on the family, and it is the leading cause of death of males between ages 18 to 45. Sometimes marijuana is laced with fentanyl.”
“I am opposed to people being in jail for using it,” Williamson said. “Most people are not there only for using it, but for selling it or having some other criminal behavior. … There are social costs that the increased income from taxes would not compensate. There is no strong case for expanding or passing laws.”
A fourth question Holder asked related to the budget shortfall created by inflation and the passing of the constitutional “carry” bill. The latter eliminated the need for a pistol permit. How would you suggest the state compensate the counties sheriffs’ budgets for the loss of income?
Robertson suggested adding a tax on all-terrain vehicles.
Borrelli said the sheriffs’ departments may have to accept a degree of budget cutbacks and that people, who are costing the county money while sitting in jail for simple crimes, could be evaluated for release.
McAdams, who owns a gun-manufacturing company, felt the state should do whatever it takes to support law enforcement. He plans to continue purchases a pistol permit and hopes others do.
Lester said more economic development would allow for budget increases. He would like to apply his budgetary and accounting background to the role of legislator.
A fifth question stated that Alabama has cut 30 percent of their support from JSU and other institutions of higher learning since 2008. How can each candidate, if elected, facilitate the continued growth of the university?
Exum said the growing industries of bio-medical, bioengineering and bio-technical companies need a workforce. JSU could add these studies to their curriculum and attract companies when the workforce is in place.
Blanton said the government needs to reduce inflation, which will help families afford to send their children to JSU.
Williamson said it is important to educate the surrounding counties’ students on the benefit of creating a culture of attending a college, such as JSU.
Howard said JSU President Don Killingsworth has done a good job of connecting with local entities, such as law enforcement, and in giving discounts to students in the fields where the demand is high.
Holder and each candidate thanked those in attendance and stayed to answer questions from individuals afterward.