State group to aid city schools in search for superintendent

Jacksonville City Schools announced Wednesday it will receive help from the Alabama Association of School Boards to find the next superintendent of the city's public schools.
After the current superintendent, Mike Newell, made it known in January that he would retire at the end of the school year, the school board began the search for his replacement. The AASB offered its help in broadening the net for applicants and by formulating a survey for Jacksonville city residents.
While the AASB will be assisting the school in the search, AASB Director of Leadership Development Susan Salter explained there will be no paid advertising for the job. Rather, the aid will come through a large pool of applicants the AASB has access to in a much larger network the group shares with other state school board associations around the country.
“We have a deep database of people who have expressed an interest in being a superintendent in Alabama or have actually applied in a search we’ve done in the past,” Salter said. “We will identify candidates to recruit through our network of contacts inside the state and outside the state. And we will make our database of potential applicants aware of the position.”
In addition to using their network, the AASB has formulated a survey that will aid in the selection of candidates.
“The Alabama Association of School Boards is helping us start our search for the next Jacksonville City Schools superintendent, and part of that effort is releasing a survey to our stakeholders to ask what they'd like to see in the district's new key leader,” the school system’s public information officer Ben Nunnally stated in a release.
The purpose of the survey is to gauge what qualities the community might look for in the next superintendent.
It will ask the public questions such as “What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?” and “Should the board look for an experienced superintendent?” according to a recent press release from the AASB.
“Right now, we are in a position that we know our superintendent is leaving,” Nunnally said. “Mike Newell is going to be retiring at the end of the school year, which is awesome for him and sad for us because we love Mr. Newell. He’s great. He’s a great leader.”
As the school board will have those big shoes to fill, Nunnally said the AASB and Jackconville City Schools will distribute a survey asking everyone — students, teachers, parents, community members, anyone who has a stake in Jacksonville City Schools — their opinion.
The AASB’s assistance will help broaden the scope of candidates to a nationwide hunt. With that nationwide scope, there will be a wide variety of applicants to choose from, according to Nunnally. The survey will help the public have a voice in the candidate that is chosen.
The survey is hosted through Survey Monkey and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JCSsupt22.
“AASB will present the results of the survey at a public meeting or work session of the board in tentatively set for April 19,” the AASB press release stated.