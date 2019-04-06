JACKSONVILLE — The square was packed with people Saturday afternoon in spite of murky skies overhead, thanks to a local sorority’s taco fundraiser.
By 11:30 a.m., around 120 people had crowded into the public space for Alpha Xi Delta’s fifth annual “Taco Xi” event. The Jacksonville State University chapter of the sorority holds the event to raise money for Autism Speaks, a national autism awareness and outreach organization.
Several attendees were wearing shirts bought at the event, and there were also several scarfing down tacos, made to order at a table on the north end of the small park.
Georgia country musician Chase Baker performed while visitors played cornhole and catch, bid in a silent auction and introduced their pets to each other. Organizers said the event was to last until about 2 p.m.
“It’s just a big celebration,” said Madison Harmon, a JSU student and sorority member. “My family, they live in Birmingham, so they drove two hours to come.”
Klay Chamblee, JSU student and the sorority chapter’s vice president of philanthropy, said money raised at the event will help families make purchases through Autism Speaks that might include anything from iPads for education to heated or weighted blankets for comfort.
“It costs an average of $60,000 a year for a family who has a child with autism or who is on the spectrum,” Chamblee said. “The spectrum’s so wide, so they’re all different and they all need different things.”
She said Alpha Xi Delta is a national sorority and all of its chapters are partnered with Autism Speaks. The sorority’s next event, another fundraiser for the organization, is a “glow run” on Sept. 20 at the Theron Montgomery Building on the JSU campus.
Maggie Lindsey, JSU student and the sorority chapter’s internal philanthropy director, said she and Chamblee have been planning the event since January. Last year’s event was cancelled after the March 19 tornado devastated Jacksonville, she said, so she wasn’t certain how many people would come out. Jacksonville’s LocoMex restaurant catered enough for 700 tacos, she said.