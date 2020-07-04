Shots fired, no one hurt in Jacksonville incident, police say

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville police are investigating a report of gunshots on Vann Street shortly after noon, but no one has been hurt, police Chief Marcus Wood said.
Wood said police got a call around 12:30 p.m. reporting gunshots. It’s Independence Day, but Wood said police believe the incident did involve a gun.
“I think there is evidence of somebody shooting,” Wood said.
Police were still interviewing residents along Vann Street as of 1 p.m. They referred all questions to Wood. Wood said it was too early to tell who was suspected of firing the shots or why.
Celebratory gunfire isn’t uncommon on holidays that feature fireworks. Wood said people should keep in mind that bullets that go up will come back down, and could injure someone.
“Shooting in the air is not the way to celebrate,” Wood said.