Sharing and swapping: Two Jacksonville churches will share preachers Sunday

Recently, when working shoulder to shoulder to prepare free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need, the Revs. Robert Fowler and Steve West decided to swap pulpits this Sunday.
The two friends share a similar background and civic-minded spirit.
However, Fowler is the rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, and West is the pastor at the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church.
The two have worked together during the past two Thanksgivings since West moved to Jacksonville, but his and Fowler’s congregations have combined forces for seven years to serve those in need. Recently, as the two worked together, they agreed that this Sunday’s Advent services would be a great time to celebrate the mutual friendship the two congregations share, in part because of their joint charitable efforts at Thanksgiving time.
Advent is a celebration in many Christian churches of the hope that Jesus is coming again. Fowler will worship at his parish’s 8 a.m. service and then drive the two or so miles to speak again at the Jacksonville FUMC’s 9 a.m. service. West said he will zip in and out of his congregation’s only service and still have time to drive to St. Luke’s, where he will speak at 10:30 a.m.
“My intent is to preach about Advent and its meaning,” Fowler said. “Also, I will speak about the collaboration between the two churches.”
West plans to speak about Advent and the uplifting message that Christmas brings.
“This is a time for our congregations to prepare their hearts for both,” West said.
Fowler’s parish has about 75 worshipers each Sunday between both services. West speaks to between 150 and 200 congregants at Jacksonville FUMC.
The swapping of the pulpits is a first for both ministers.