Self-proclaimed ‘weather nerd’ creates light show in Jacksonville

Matthew Walden

Some of the work that Matthew Walden has put into his light show can be seen above. The show is put on from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly and can be seen at 505 Angel Drive South, Jacksonville. 

 Sherry Kughn/The Anniston Star

Matthew Walden is glad when drivers pause to enjoy the holiday lights and music on his family’s lawn in Jacksonville. The lights that dance to Christmas music are a gift from the Pleasant Valley High School senior to his community.

With the help of a few friends, the 18-year-old, spent about a month building the structure that holds 2,500 lights. He already knew how to synchronize the lights and music because he had a smaller display last year.

Matthew Walden

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 