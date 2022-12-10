Self-proclaimed ‘weather nerd’ creates light show in Jacksonville

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Matthew Walden is glad when drivers pause to enjoy the holiday lights and music on his family’s lawn in Jacksonville. The lights that dance to Christmas music are a gift from the Pleasant Valley High School senior to his community.
With the help of a few friends, the 18-year-old, spent about a month building the structure that holds 2,500 lights. He already knew how to synchronize the lights and music because he had a smaller display last year.
This year’s display covers a 50-square-foot section of his family’s yard and features popular Christmas songs, such as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Walden has more on his mind, though, than only making a light show. He is laying the groundwork for a future career in software development combined with meteorology.
Walden’s abilities on the computer have already landed him a financial contract with a gaming company, which pays him to maintain a user-identification website. Also, he volunteers his time to maintain a website for the Jacksonville event venue called Fiddler’s Green, where he also works part time.
“The gaming website I do has about 15 million players registered and gets about 100,000 users a day,” Walden said. “I work on the second site just for fun.”
Walden, a school athlete in track and field and an SGA representative, also has an interest in weather. Ironically, his interest grew out of fear.
“When I was a kindergartener, or maybe in first grade, I was a crybaby whenever the school had a severe weather threat,” he said. “I’d get upset and tell the teacher she had to call my mother to pick me up and take me home.”
As he grew older, though, he began studying clouds and weather and gradually overcame his fear. His interest in weather grew even more when he began learning about “alert dissemination,” the term for the process of making the type software used by the National Weather Service.
In his sophomore year, a storm chaser named Brent Adair saw Walden had joined a team that develops software tools for chasers. Adair contacted Walden and put him in contact with others who work on a radar project that allows individuals and professionals to monitor storms in real time.
“It’s just a hobby for me right now,” Walden said.
About three years ago, Walden contacted James Spann and told him he was interested in weather studies as a career. That led to a recent visit to the National Weather Service.
“About three weeks ago, another forecaster, Jason Holmes and I made contact, and he gave me lots of advice about getting into weather forecasting and alert dissemination as a career. Next, Walden drove to Birmingham and spent about six hours “nerding about weather” with Holmes, who showed him the computers and servers and allowed him to tell television viewers via software that Anniston had 0.0 snow accumulation for the day.
Soon, Walden must make decisions about which college he will attend. For now, though, he will complete his senior year and stay involved in school as vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the chief programming officer for the school’s robotics team. He also runs the school’s scoreboard for sports.
Those wishing to hear and see the light show may drive to 505 Angel Drive South in Jacksonville between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. and tune in to 89.5 on the FM radio band. Also, an example of Walden’s work is available online at his Lights on Angel Facebook page.