JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Board of Education awarded a district-wide copier bid at a called meeting Thursday evening.
The bid was awarded to Elite Business Systems in Gadsden.
“We had two bids, and we actually didn’t award to the one with the lowest bid,” said Superintendent Mark Petersen.
The board, which was missing board members Jennifer Sims and Marita Watson, also approved hiring a worker for the nutrition program.
After about 10 minutes of business meeting, the board entered into a closed-door executive session for a little more than an hour, with a stated reason of discussing the good name and character of an individual.
The board returned only to reschedule its next meeting to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 — to avoid conflicting with the Foothills Fall Festival scheduled for Nov. 21 in Jacksonville — and then adjourn.
Petersen declined to comment on the subject of the executive session after the meeting.