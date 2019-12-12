JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Board of Education on Thursday approved the addition of a policy to handle emergency severe allergic reactions.
The anaphylaxis preparedness program, which was put into place statewide, allows the elementary and high schools to stock epinephrine medication for first-time emergencies and train faculty to recognize and treat those undergoing a reaction, according to Lisa Shoemaker, the school system’s director of educational services.
“Seconds count in these situations,” Shoemaker said.
The school already had a policy in place for students that had pre-diagnosed allergies, allowing them to carry their medication or nurses to keep it.
The board also heard a pitch from two parents of students for an opportunity to renovate one of the high school’s gymnasiums using a private fundraiser.
The “mini-gym” would be transformed into an indoor practice facility for athletic and band groups, complete with artificial turf flooring and weight-lifting equipment. The project would cost around $100,000, which would be raised using sponsorship plaques to be eventually placed in the facility, according to Adam Allen, one of the presenters and a real estate investor by trade. The plan would not require changes to the building itself.
“By far the most expensive part is the facility itself,” Allen said. “If we just outfit it correctly, it will be really impressive.”
The board asked for more conversations with the two before going forward, as well as more input with coaches from all sports.
“There are more conversations to be had to hammer out the details,” said Russ Waits, Jacksonville High School’s principal.