Scenic JSU fountain dedicated to a beloved couple's memory

A ceremonial ribbon is cut in front of Angle Hall at Jacksonville State University to dedicate the Haywood Memorial Fountain.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Several friends of the late Miriam and James Haywood gathered Tuesday in the foyer of Angle Hall, one of the most recognized historic buildings at Jacksonville State University. They reminisced and waited for the dedication ceremony celebrating the legacy that the executors of the Haywoods’ estate bestowed on the campus. 

That gift is a 25-foot fountain that also features eight sprays of water and a pool.