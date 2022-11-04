Report: Jacksonville pedestrian dies of injuries

The 22-year-old Jacksonville State University student who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in front of Brewer Hall has died.
WVTM-13 in Birmingham, citing a UAB Hospital source, has reported that Leah Tarvin, a 2019 graduate of Holly Pond High School, died Friday evening.
She was an organ donor, and her gift will help others, WVTM's Rick Karle reported.
The incident happened on Alabama 21, between Alabama 204 and 11th Street, officials say. Approximately 5:54 that evening, Tarvin was struck by a motorist near the campus while attempting to cross the street at a crosswalk, according to a collective official press release by Jacksonville police, fire, and the university police departments.
“The patient was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS and flown by helicopter to UAB Hospital,” the release stated.
Jacksonville police are investigating the incident and gathering more information to determine whether the motorist will be criminally charged. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and JSU police are assisting Jacksonville city police in the incident's investigation.