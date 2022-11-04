 Skip to main content
Report: Jacksonville pedestrian dies of injuries

The 22-year-old Jacksonville State University student who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in front of Brewer Hall has died.

WVTM-13 in Birmingham, citing a UAB Hospital source, has reported that Leah Tarvin, a 2019 graduate of Holly Pond High School, died Friday evening.