Reaction to JSU tuition hike one of acceptance

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s board of trustees has approved a 2.7 percent tuition increase for fall of 2022.
On Monday, the first day of the trustees’ April meeting, the Building and Finance Committee presented its proposed budget which included the increase, which passed the preliminary vote. Tuesday, the trustees approved the measure.
JSU’s Chief Finance Officer Dr. Arlitha Williams-Harmon presented the increase to the board and laid out the reasoning behind it. She said the university has kept its tuition increases relative to other institutions, and has only increased tuition four times in the last 10 years. The 2.7 percent will add $9 per credit hour, with a block tuition increase of approximately $135. The increase will also affect fees for certain courses.
“This is the last thing we want to do but unfortunately it is a needed decision,” JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth said during the discussion.
Williams-Harmon based her information on several factors and used the Consumer Price Index in the South Region for inflation to gauge how much the rate of increase should be.
Despite the rise of inflation over the past few years, JSU has been “absorbing” those rising prices rather than passing them on to the students, according to Williams-Harmon. She said unfortunately that can no longer continue.
JSU’s Vice President of Organizational Affairs for the Student Government Association (SGA) Devan Humes pays for his college tuition out of pocket and said he thought the 2.7 was a fair figure considering the university hadn’t increased tuition in three years.
“I’m not too upset about the tuition increase only because they work so diligently to make sure we are able to afford our tuition here,” Humes said. “Now if it would have been the five percent or the seven percent they were talking about, I might have been a little upset, but the 2.7 something doesn’t hurt me at all.”
The SGA President Brooke Robinson said she worked with the budgeting committee to fight for the lowest increase rate possible.
“A tuition increase is never something that is good for students, but in this case it was needed,” Robinson said. “Trying to keep it affordable for our students — that was a big deal for me personally.”
JSU is a university that prides itself on its lower tuition, according to Robinson. Also advocating for the smallest increase possible was Senator and JSU Trustee Vivian Davis Figures. Figures said she always questions whether an increase is necessary before she votes.
“I believe that every student should be able to afford a quality education,” Figures said. “Everything was taken into consideration with inflation and we have not had an increase in the last three years.” The decision was also based, she said, on the average of JSU’s tuition increases and increases approved by other comparable universities.
Figures said the factor that moved her toward her affirmative vote was that the SGA had been brought into negotiations and that conversation was opened up for the student body to have a voice.
“I’m not sure that every university does that, but I know JSU does,” Figures said. “The students are involved and they discuss it among themselves — the pros and the cons — it was even put to them what percentage of increase it should be.”
“When I get all of those facts and figures, then I feel confident that it’s the right thing to do,” Figures continued.
JSU has seen a 39.9 percent increase in tuition for resident undergraduates over the last 10 years, which places it in the middle of other similar universities.
The University of West Alabama has seen a 50 percent increase for resident undergraduates in 10 years while Alabama A&M University has only increased its tuition by 16.8 percent. The median percentage over the past 10 years for universities in the state of Alabama is 33.3 percent.
The median for graduate program tuition increases for the state is a bit lower at 28.1 percent over 10 years, with JSU’s percentage increase at 26.6.
* * *
The board of trustees acted on matters besides tuition, including the following:
The board voted to change the name of JSU’s nursing program inside of the university’s College of Health Professions and Wellness to the School of Nursing. It had been known as the Department of Nursing within that college, according to the university’s website.
The trustees also voted to accept the update of the university’s master plan which guides the university on future development. The master plan considers what needs to be improved on the campus along the lines of parking and dining, as well as building updates and expansions.
Williams-Harmon and Dr. Kevin Hoult presented the master plan to the board. Hoult told the board Monday that the previous plan supported the university for more than 25 years, while the new one would cover 20 years. Hoult called it a “long-range road map.”
Also at the meeting, trustee Clarence W. Daugette stated his intention to donate money to the university in hopes that the board would “look favorably” upon naming one of the locker rooms after him.
The name he chose for the locker rooms was “the Daug House,” and Killingsworth and Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Emily Messer brought out a big banner with the name plastered on it as the room erupted in applause.