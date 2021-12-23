Radio upgrade gets commitment from Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville City Council agreed at its Monday night meeting to commit to helping finance an upgrade to the emergency communications system owned and operated by Calhoun County 911.
Contribution to that upgrade has been an agenda item for other city councils in Calhoun County for several months, as the radio system needs to be thoroughly updated to ensure its continued operation.
Whether it wants to cut a check for the total amount or finance its portion of the bill is a matter that the council will decide before the next fiscal year.
“They just need to know we’re in — We’re in,” said Jacksonville City Council president Tony Taylor.
Jacksonville will be responsible for 10.14 percent of the final project, for a total principle amount of $608,228.
“I personally think the rate is a little bit high at 4.75 percent, with a 1 percent origination fee,” Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Kadle said at the meeting. “Talking with the mayor, our origination fee would be $6,082. Our interest over the period of the loan would be $29,179 for a total of $643,491. If we paid for it would save us $35,263 over 7 years.”
Kadle said that the county has decided it was paying the debt up front rather than going the financing route.
“Oxford and JSU — to my understanding — is going to pay cash,” Kadle said. “And Anniston will probably finance.”
The P25 system Calhoun County currently uses has badly needed the upgrade, but funding until now has been an issue, according to Oxford fire chief and Calhoun County 911 Board chairmanGary Sparks.
“It’s gotten to the point where we can’t guarantee the system will work all the time,” Sparks said. “Motorola is not making the parts to fix the system as it is, so we’re left with the decision to bite the bullet and upgrade the whole system.”
Sparks said the system has been a “vital” part of how the cities and agencies communicate and upgrading it is “the best thing for the county.”
Sparks said the system has proven indispensable multiple times, such as during the 2018 tornado in Jacksonville, the March 2021 tornado in Ohatchee, and the shooting that happened in Weaver this past July.
Sparks said the Calhoun County and Oxford City School systems have these radios in their buses, giving them a direct line of communication with 911 from the driver seat.
“With the flip of a switch we’re talking to each other,” Sparks said. “Jacksonville, Anniston, Oxford — we help each other a lot.”
Sparks said the project needs a funding system in place to protect it, as radios’ technological capability would need to be re-evaluated every seven years.
“We are hoping we are able to get with our legislation delegation and come up with a funding solution that will upkeep and take care of the radio from now on,” Sparks said.