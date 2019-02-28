JACKSONVILLE — Three parcels of land were declared surplus by the Jacksonville Board of Education at its regular meeting Thursday.
“We really don’t foresee being able to use those to their highest and best use,” said Superintendent Mark Petersen.
The parcels of land are all just north of the old Kitty Stone Elementary School, along Francis Street, according to Petersen. One parcel is on the corner of Francis Street and Iola Drive, beside the Calhoun County EMA building.
The board actually has four parcels of land it had planned to declare surplus, Councilman Ed Canady pointed out, but the approved agenda only included three. The board agreed to declare three of the parcels surplus and declare the fourth as such at its next meeting.
“Go ahead and declare the three for sale and we’ll do the fourth one later,” said board member Marita Watson.
The board at its meeting also recognized its senior and junior high “Soaring Eagles” of the month. The award is given to two outstanding students each month.
“It’s an honor for me to be here to recognize students here from Jacksonville High School,” said JHS principal Russ Waits.
Autumn Doss was honored as the junior high student of the month, while Kayley Sparks took home senior high student of the month.
In other business, the board approved a motion to award a bid for grass and lawn care for the school system to D&B Lawn Services. Petersen said this is the third year the board has outsourced lawn care.
“We had about five bidders and D&B Lawn Service came in as the lowest bid,” he told the council.