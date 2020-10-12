Proclamations, authorizations mark Jacksonville council meeting

JACKSONVILLE — City officials commended a local restaurant manager Monday after he was recognized by his company.
The Jacksonville City Council passed a proclamation at its meeting in honor of McDonald’s manager Adrian Ford.
Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth, who read the proclamation aloud, said Ford had recently been recommended to McDonalds’ leadership team to be a recipient of a prestigious award.
Ford said little as he accepted the proclamation, but did note it was “just another blessing” in his life.
The council also passed proclamations to recognize the 148th anniversary of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and to declare Nov. 1 as “Extra Mile Day,” which promotes community service.
The council also authorized the mayor to buy a camera system for the Jacksonville Police Department and to sign a $7,800 contract with Pyrotecnico for next year’s JaxFest celebration,
Smith was also authorized to terminate the city’s contract with A&W Lawn Kare for landscaping at the city’s Public Safety Complex.
Sudduth said after the meeting city officials felt the city could save money if the landscaping was done “in house.”