Priscilla Boykin’s expertise brings enthusiastic participation to children’s club in Jacksonville

 Priscilla Boykin, far right, is shown at ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet with her charges. Posing with them is a certain magician that many will recognize as a local restaurateur.

 Courtesy photo

Raised with seven siblings and now a mother herself, Priscilla Boykin has a solid background in child care. Her own mother, Vera Leonard, also sets an example, currently employed at a daycare center herself.

In September of 2021, Boykin, 53, was promoted from her job as an aide at the Constantine Boys and Girls Club to the unit director of the Glenwood Meadows Boys and Girls Club in Jacksonville.

Priscilla Boykin, right, helps children obtain bicycles at the Kiwanis bike giveaway. Speaking with her is Patricia Montgomery of the Stemley Boys & Girls Club in Talladega.

