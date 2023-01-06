Priscilla Boykin’s expertise brings enthusiastic participation to children’s club in Jacksonville

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Raised with seven siblings and now a mother herself, Priscilla Boykin has a solid background in child care. Her own mother, Vera Leonard, also sets an example, currently employed at a daycare center herself.
In September of 2021, Boykin, 53, was promoted from her job as an aide at the Constantine Boys and Girls Club to the unit director of the Glenwood Meadows Boys and Girls Club in Jacksonville.
“At first, she was adamant about not taking the promotion, but I told her to try,” said Laurie Sistrunk, the director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama. “I watched her work and saw she’s very eager to learn.”
Currently, Boykin oversees a staff of three and tries to balance the job while also doing more than is expected of her. For instance, recently she transported a group of her elementary-age children to a ballet, which was an after-hours event.
Sistrunk said Boykin views the job as greater than a Monday-through-Friday gig.
“Since she took the position,” Sistrunk said, “the numbers of children have risen at Glenwood Meadows Club, and she has the best parent participation. She will take kids out for trips on Saturdays and goes above and beyond for them. I could not ask for a better worker.”
Boykin, who has an associate’s degree in early childhood education from Gadsden State Community College, doesn’t mind being around a group of busy, sometimes noisy children, and she loves exposing them to different experiences.
“Recently, I took a group to see ‘The Nutcracker’ at Anniston High School,” she said. “Sometimes, we take them to ballgames, such as soccer games in Birmingham. Earlier this year, we took them to the piano competition at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Some said, ‘Oh, I’d like to do that.’”
When the children return to the club, Boykin will likely be ready.
“Working with children is the best feeling in the world,” she said. “I love it when the children come back to visit or recognize me when I am in public.”