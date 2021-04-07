Pomp and circumstance: Killingsworth to be formally installed Friday

Amid recovery efforts from the 2018 tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth is officially taking his office under strange circumstances.
“This was not in the brochure,” Killingsworth said. “No one is trained for this. No one has experience going through a global pandemic, so we’ve had to learn as we go.”
Killingsworth’s presidential inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Friday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The JSU board of trustees appointed him as president in June, after appointing him as acting president in October 2019 following the dismissal of former President John Beehler.
This is something he’s always dreamed of, Killingsworth said, and when the opportunity presented itself, he couldn’t let it go by.
Though he has been in the position for more than a year, he said, it still feels surreal to him.
Killingsworth is himself a graduate of JSU, and described himself as “a typical JSU student,” having worked his way through college, spending most of that time waiting tables at Gadsden’s Top O’ the River.
And he understands the effect higher education can have on someone’s life, family and community.
“We’re in the life-changing business,” he said.
Killingsworth sat down with The Anniston Star for a wide-ranging conversation Tuesday. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What are your thoughts about being inaugurated this week?
A: We’re excited. The family and I are getting ready. There are a lot of activities. Overall, I think the campus is excited about Friday and what that means for the institution.
Q: What kind of experience in education do you have?
A: Right out of graduate school, I started at ACT, the testing company. People say, “Oh, you were in charge of writing that awful test?” No. I had nothing to do with the test, but I was in their career development division. I had 21 states I managed. That really gave me the opportunity after grad school to get out and see other colleges and high schools, from Maine to Florida, and see how they operated and help them.
Q: When did your career with JSU begin?
A: Undergraduate, I went here. I also received my graduate degree here. I went straight through from undergraduate to the master’s program. My master’s is in counseling from here. As soon as a job became available here, I ran back and started here, about a year-and-a-half after I finished my master’s degree. After that, I decided to start at the University of Alabama for a doctorate program in ’03. I finished my doctorate program in 2016. It does not normally take that long. I took the scenic route.
Q: Is there anything you learned during your period as interim president that you plan to apply going forward?
A: The board of trustees appointed me as acting president in October of 2019. I served in the acting role until June, and on June 23 is when they announced they were taking the “acting” off. That’s when the pandemic started. I was not really prepared, nor was anyone prepared, for a global pandemic. Honestly, it really came down to how to navigate the institution during the pandemic. What I learned was to be versatile, and be able to adapt. It was not just us. Everybody was going through the same thing. If you remember specifically, JSU had the first potential exposure in the state of Alabama. We had students go to Northwest Georgia — they were part of a practicum for nursing — and they potentially came across a patient and they returned to campus. We were involved early.
Q: How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect JSU as a whole?
A: I think we were as well prepared for the pandemic as anyone. If you remember, of course, the tornado that came through in March of 2018, we had to shift classes in the summer to online. We had experience already with that instructional method. Fast forward to the pandemic, and of course we had Dr. Jeff Ryan, who led our COVID Task Force for us. He wrote the textbook on pandemic planning for influenza, so he knew what he was talking about. It was an easy decision to put him in charge of our COVID planning. From that point, we broke out our notebook from when we had to go online after the tornado and kind of just expanded it.
Q: How did the pandemic affect JSU enrollment?
A: We had a 2.4 percent increase this past fall, which are numbers we haven’t experienced since 2010 and 2011. We’re proud of those numbers. Those are decade-old record numbers. I did not anticipate that high of an increase, but I’ll take it. I think a lot of people were interested in how we were going to handle the pandemic, and we had a good variety of mixed modalities for instructional delivery, whether it be hybrid or online or in person. I think our students were impressed with how we had it set up.
Q: How did the pandemic affect JSU finances?
A: It was a struggle. Like any institution, we were struggling with students that ended up coming to school and, once they were here, didn’t like how their classes were at the time. They could have been online. They could have been in-person. Some left because the pandemic was still here; they might have thought it was more short-term. With all those factors, we were really concerned about how the finances of the institution would be affected. Thankfully, the federal government has helped us out with recouping some costs. But I think the biggest part is we’re still in the tornado recovery, and our financial pinch we experienced last summer and throughout the pandemic really was because of the tornado.
Q: What still remains to be done in terms of recovery from the 2018 tornado?
A: I would say we’re in the 90th percentile. Our Merrill building will be completed this summer, and our business and industry students will be able to move into that state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot building for the fall semester. We still have Wallace Hall, which sits the same way it did after the tornado, and it’s an eyesore. But the trustees have approved for us to go and in and start clearing all the debris out, and we’re renovating that building for academic use. That was home to our nursing department for years, and they have moved to the south complex. The only thing it really lacks is Wallace Hall, at this point.
Q: Are there changes caused by the pandemic that JSU will keep going forward? Will the university continue to offer remote classes, for instance?
A: I think we’ve really been able to see where our students would like to go, regarding online education. I think utilizing technology with an in-person type structure is the wave of the future, especially for us here at JSU. We’re going to combine what we’ve learned and put it to practice, especially with online education, but bring students back to campus. There’s no reason to build all these buildings if we’re going to be online. We’re not an online school, but there are needs for online education and we will offer those. We’re going to try to bridge those two together, and that’s going to be the key to success, going forward.
Q: What do you want JSU’s long-term future to look like?
A: First and foremost, I’m concentrating on student success. It’s important for our region. When students show up here, a lot of times, they’re coming from varied educational backgrounds. We have students that will transfer in from flagship institutions and two-year schools. We have students that started here, stopped and came back after a few years. We have non-traditional students. My goal is for every student that enrolls here, we give them the resources they need to be successful in obtaining their educational goal — which is a degree.
Right now, in Alabama, we are still at 20 percent of our citizenship that has a baccalaureate degree. That’s one in five. We can do better, and we’re going to try to do better at JSU by offering educational opportunities in this region.
We serve 11 counties in northeast Alabama. It is highly rural, and keeping costs affordable to those students and offering various ways to take classes will help us in the future.
Back to student success. When a student comes here — and we still see a lot of first-generation college students — when they get a college degree, it increases their earning potential exponentially over the course of their lifetime. It not only changes their life, it changes their family’s life and their community’s life going forward. A lot of students return home to some kind of working environment.
We have started a new division of student success. It opened this year, and it’s housed in the library. What that does is, a student can come in and they can get academic coaching, they can get supplemental instruction, tutoring. Whatever they need, we’re here and we’ll be the resource for them. They’re the ones that have to learn and study and take the tests, but we’re here to help them.
Q: What do you think sets JSU apart from other universities in Alabama?
A: I think we’re a family here. I promote the word “family,” and I promote the actions of being a part of a family. Like any family, we have our diverse members, and we’re a diverse makeup of faculty, staff and students. We always go back to the tagline of, “friendliest campus in the South.” And that’s part of being a family, because we treat everybody the same. We treat everybody the way we want to be treated, and we’re here for each other.
Q: What do you think are JSU’s greatest strengths?
A: I’ll go back to affordability. That’s a strength. We are innovative in our instructional delivery and course program offerings. I think you will see us get back to our roots, which is one of my goals. We were started as an educational normal school. We taught teachers. And, right now, we’re seeing a shortage of teachers. Our goal is to get back in and push for our school of education. We have some new offerings coming down. We’re going to start a new doctorate of education, and we’re excited for our school of education. And we’re going to move them out of what has been their home for decades, Ramona Wood Hall, and move them to the old Kitty Stone property.
Q: Where does JSU need to improve?
A: We can always improve the ease for our students to get to JSU, to go through classes, to get a degree. Processes are what bogs down students. I call them barriers to access. One thing we really have a need for is child care here on campus for our employees and our students and the community, really. Going forward, we’re going to offer daycare and pre-K-like instructional school for our students, faculty, staff and the community. That will be daylong, instead of the half day they do now.
Q: What do you want to see happen for JSU’s graduate programs?
A: I want us to be competitive. I think, for far too long, our master’s in business administration has been a well-kept secret. We are accredited by a world-accrediting body for business. We want to double our enrollment in the MBA program. Of course, we’re starting our doctorate of education for administration. And we’re seeing our doctor of nurse practice go so well that we have a waiting list. That’s always going to be the case. In health care, jobs are there. I’m not worried about the graduate programs in nursing in health professions. We need to increase our graduate work in business and in education.
Q: Is JSU providing COVID vaccines for students?
A: We were fortunate last week to offer our first clinic. We were able to vaccinate 698 of our folks. Thanks to the community, a lot of our folks were able to get the vaccine prior.
Q: Regarding the pandemic, what are JSU’s plans for next fall?
A: We are proceeding to pre-COVID administration. How we looked prior to COVID is how we’re going to look this fall. We will see students back on campus and the residence halls will be opened up; they’ll be at capacity. Our numbers are looking really good for in-person orientation and for registration for housing. Our students, faculty and staff are excited to get back to a new normal.