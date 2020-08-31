Police: Man drove car off Chimney Peak in Jacksonville

A man was hospitalized Monday after he reportedly drove his car off a mountain.
Jacksonville police chief Marcus Wood said police were called around 5 p.m. to Chimney Peak after a man sped off the ledge.
Wood said the man had put his car in reverse and driven to the opposite side of the road that runs alongside the ledge before he “floored it” forward, driving over the ledge.
Wood said the man’s car fell between 50 to 75 feet down into a ravine. Bystanders and police helped the man out of his car, which a wrecker pulled back up the mountain, Wood said.
According to Wood, the man had no visible injuries, but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.