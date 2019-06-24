A Jacksonville man was charged Friday after, police said, he raped an unconscious woman early Thursday morning.
The 21-year-old man was charged by Jacksonville police with first-degree rape.
Chief Marcus Wood said the victim called police around 4 a.m. Thursday claiming she had run from a home on West Francis Street after she was raped.
Wood said the victim told police she and coworkers, including the suspect, had been drinking the previous night at the restaurant where she worked before going with them to a home on West Francis Street and drinking some more.
While at the home, the victim told police, she began throwing up and fell asleep next to the suspect on the couch. The victim claimed she woke up to him raping her, pushed him off and ran.
Wood said police met her at the Jacksonville Community Center and she was later taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes unless they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Wood said the man was arrested Friday after he turned himself in at the Jacksonville police station.
The man was booked into the Jacksonville City Jail with bond set at $30,000. As a condition of his bond, the man was ordered not to have contact with the victim. The man was released on bond the day of his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 22 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe $60,000 in fines under Alabama law.