Police, fire departments to compete in charity basketball game

Jacksonville will host its first ever police vs. fire department charity basketball game this Saturday.
The Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department will use the spirit of competition to help the local Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center.
Admission price for those who want to watch the drama unfold is a donation of non-perishable food, or else a monetary donation to JCOC, according to the city’s public information officer Ben Nunnally.
“I don’t know where the rivalry between police and fire departments began in history, but it’s legendary at this point and so insanely specific to see it played out in a basketball game. I would pay a canned good to see that. I am going to pay a canned good to see that, actually,” Nunnally said.
The idea came about when Jacksonville PARD director Janis Burns heard talk of the youth basketball league coaches wanting to compete against each other.
Burns said, “Let’s go big or go home,” and decided that in addition to the youth basketball coaches competing, the police and fire departments should square off, too.
The coaches game will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and the police and fire departments’ game will be at 11 a.m.
“I’m so excited. It’s going to be fun,” Burns said.
Burns decided to make the game a charity fundraising game for JCOC.
“They’re local. They serve the 36265 zip code. They’re always doing for others, so let’s do for them,” Burns said.
The victors of the game will receive the “Mayor’s Challenge Cup,” to be displayed in the department until the next event, Burns said.
The “not champions” — Burns didn’t want to say losers — will receive a tiny cup that will say, “nice try, better luck time.”
Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle said he thinks his guys have a good chance at taking the cup home the first go ’round.
“We got some guys that are pretty tall. I’m hoping we’ll have a little leg up on the police department,” Kadle said.
Kadle said Lt. J.D. Latta is organizing the event at the fire department’s end.
“Lt. Latta thought it would be a good thing to do, and to help JCOC. That’s the main thing. Such a good organization that helps people year round, so if we could go a little to help them, we want to chip in,” Kadle said.
PARD is going all out on this one with score keepers, announcers and the like, Burns said.
“The main purpose is to help restock the pantry at JCOC. If you don’t have anything that you want to bring, you can do a monetary donation. The representatives from JCOC will be here to collect that money — 100 percent goes straight to them,” Burns said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.