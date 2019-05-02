Jacksonville police this afternoon investigated reports that a student had a weapon on the Jacksonville High School campus, but said they found no gun.
Police wrote in a news release that school officials and a student resource officer immediately contacted the student after they heard the allegations and took precautions to make sure the student did not have a weapon. Police said in a news release shortly before 3 p.m. that officers had finished searching the school and found no guns or drugs.
“They were very quickly able to isolate the student in question,” Chief Marcus Wood said in a phone interview earlier in the afternoon.
Wood declined to say how police and school officials heard the allegations, but said the information they received was vague.
“We were notified that there was a small weapon, maybe a handgun,” Wood said.
Police said they asked the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for assistance while conducting a safety sweep of the school.
Because the student was isolated so quickly, Wood said, students were not placed under lockdown.
An attempt to contact school officials this afternoon was unsuccessful.