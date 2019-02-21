JACKSONVILLE — Building plans for the restaurants Chick-fil-A and Heirloom Taco were unanimously approved by the Jacksonville Planning Commission at a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.
A representative from the development company for Chick-fil-A told the commission he hopes to start demolition of the current building on the Pelham Road site in mid-March.
The lot is being developed by Georgia-based New Urban Development Corporation LLC, a company that regularly develops land for Chick-fil-A franchise locations, according to owner John H. McCleskey.
“Chick-fil-A is really thrilled to be coming to Jacksonville,” he said.
The restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes, with canopies overhead for Chick-fil-A employees to take orders face-to-face with customers.
“This is my favorite type of building,” he said. “It’s got great flow.”
The development company hopes to have a traffic signal re-installed at the intersection of Pelham Road and Vann Street, according to McCleskey, to allow for more efficient entry and exit from the restaurant.
Jacksonville’s director of planning and development, Mark Stevens, said there’s been no discussion of who will own the chicken sandwich franchise.
Work on renovating the old Jacksonville Fire Station into Heirloom Taco has already begun, according to Stan Gowen, father of part-owner Shane Gowen. Shane owns the new establishment with his wife, Aurelia; both are graduates of Jacksonville State University.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work in the mornings before work, since we both have full-time jobs,” Gowen said of himself and his son. “My son and daughter-in-law have a huge circle of friends from attending JSU, so we’ve gotten help from them too.”
Renovations to the building on Ladiga Street will be minimal, according to Gowen. The family plans to paint the front facade white and add lighting fixtures, a neon sign and an awning.
“We plan to keep a lot of the fire station’s old water pipes and such because we want it to have that industrial feel,” he said.
Gowen said their goal is to give Jacksonville residents a taste of authentic street tacos, with a simple menu. The family plans to keep the two garage doors, which could be opened to give a streetside feel to the establishment.
Customers will order their food from a trailer inside the building — to go with the street taco theme — and then have their meals brought to them. He said they plan to serve beef, chicken, shrimp and fish tacos, with a variety of toppings.
Gowen said the restaurant will serve bottled beer and wine, with a small selection of cocktails. The alcohol selection will be expensive, he said, so that a student won’t feel “encouraged” to get drunk at their restaurant.
“We don’t plan on having a full bar,” he said. “We don’t want to create that scene; we don’t want to be that scene.”
The Gowens have plans to expand their restaurant empire in Jacksonville in the future. They hope to buy the old police station next to where Heirloom Taco will be. If all goes to plan, the old stone structure will be turned into a restaurant more upscale than Heirloom Taco, Stan Gowen said.
Gowen said they hope to open April 30, which he admitted was an “aggressive” timeline.