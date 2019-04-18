JACKSONVILLE — Meat lovers in Jacksonville will have a new venue to get their fix at summer’s end because the city’s planning commission approved plans for Calhoun Steakhouse at its regular meeting Thursday night.
“A lot of people have been wanting a steakhouse in Jacksonville for a long time,” said Mark Stevens, Jacksonville’s director of planning and development.
Owners Nikolista and Sokratis Kappis told the commission they plan to open in August — the same month Chick-fil-A and Heirloom Taco are set to open in Jacksonville.
Chick-fil-A’s foundation was poured Thursday on Pelham Road and work on Heirloom Taco has been ongoing for months on the square. Sokratis Kappis said they’ve already gutted the building Calhoun Steakhouse will take over — the old Pizza Hut building across from the current one on Pelham Road.
“We’re looking at re-striping the parking lot and painting the roof,” said Nikolista Kappis. “We’re going to leave the parking lot exactly the same, minus the new stripes.”
The Kappis duo most recently owned a restaurant in Gadsden, Palermo’s Italian Grill, which closed in November. Their new restaurant’s menu will include many of the dishes that can be found at an Applebees or Longhorn Steakhouse, according to Nikolista, who mentioned he is a graduate of Jacksonville State University.
“We plan on doing seafood, pasta, sandwiches and salads,” said Sokratis Kappis.
The steakhouse’s hours of operation have yet to be determined, according to Nikolista, but it will be open at least six days a week.
“Maybe 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and maybe go to 10 p.m. on the weekends,” he said.